Public Encouraged to Take Multimodal Transportation Survey

Tarrytown Metro North Station
Tarrytown's Metro North Station is just one node in the area's transportation network
July 1, 2021

Sleepy HOllow &amp; Tarrytown Multimodal Transportation study

The Sleepy Hollow and Tarrytown Trails Committee (of which the Village is a member of) and Scenic Hudson, Inc. selected FHI Studio to develop a multimodal transportation plan for Sleepy Hollow and Tarrytown. This aims to maximize the number of residents who utilize walking, biking, and transit options to move in and around Sleepy Hollow and Tarrytown. Your input is important to assist in understanding current travel conditions and in the development of possible alternatives.

Planning for the future travel needs of Sleepy Hollow and Tarrytown residents is critical to improving quality of life. The goal of this study is to:

  • Evaluate alternatives and provide recommendations to increase the number of residents who walk, bike or use public transit.
  • Investigate the feasibility of a Central Business District (CBD) bus circulator service in Sleepy Hollow and Tarrytown.

Public involvement is key to this effort. The Multimodal Transportation Study team has recently released a survey to better understand how residents in Sleepy Hollow and Tarrytown are currently getting around and what transportation improvements or alternatives they would like to see. We encourage you to share your thoughts and take the survey in English or Spanish at: https://bit.ly/3j3P4By or by scanning the QR code below.

To send us a message, please fill out our comment form here: https://bit.ly/3xGY9Ep.

Take the Sleepy Hollow and Tarrytown
Multimodal Transportation Survey!

QR CODE

