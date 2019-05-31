Born on the GMC Bridge – Falcons!
by Robert Kimmel
Four yet-to-be-named, recently hatched baby Peregrine Falcons exist in a nest box high atop the Governor Mario Cuomo Bridge, 419 feet above the Hudson River. The neonatal apartment is courtesy of the New York State Thruway Authority, as is the webcam that is recording their every move. You can watch them eat, grow and eventually fly away at https://www.newnybridge.com/peregrine-falcons/.
The chicks are the subject of a Thruway Authority Falcon Naming Contest in which numerous suggested names for them have been submitted by local elementary and middle school students. The proposed names will be posted on an Authority website so the public may vote for the four names they prefer. The Hudson Independent will keep readers updated on the selections.