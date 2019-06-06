Public Choosing Names for Falcon Chicks on Bridge

by Robert Kimmel –

More than 140,000 vehicles cross over the Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge daily, but few of their occupants are aware of the span’s residents far above them. Near the top of one of the bridge’s eight 419-foot towers there is a man-made nest box inhabited by two adult peregrine falcons and their four chicks, hatched last month.

The New York State Thruway Authority wants to provide names for the chicks, and is asking the public to help in the process. It is all part of the annual online Falcon Naming Contest conducted by the Authority’s Project Team, and the first involving the new bridge.

The Authority has received an assortment of suggested names for those baby birds from local elementary and middle school classes encouraged to offer them last month. They are: Bill Nye; Bolt: Cardi Beak; Flash; Fluffy; Rio; Speedy; Star Falcon; Talon-Ted; and Westpoint.

The public is invited to select a favorite name at the FalconCam webpage, https://www.newnybridge.com/peregrine-falcons. Winners will be announced June 7. An onsite camera installed within the nest also gives the public an opportunity to visit the falcons visually on that webpage. A link is also provided on The Hudson Independent’s website, https://thehudsonindependent.com.

Ecological experts believe the parent falcon pair are the same birds that have resided in the old Tappan Zee Bridge’s nest box for a number of past years. That nest was 150 feet lower than the current one on the new bridge. As the Authority relates it, “The bridges provide high vantage points for these birds of prey and create a safe nesting zone away from human interference, while the falcons keep pigeons off the bridges.” Pigeon droppings are harmful to the paint and steel structure of the bridge, according to the Authority.

In New York State, peregrine falcons are considered an endangered species, and the State has constructed nesting locations on several major bridges across the Thruway’s routes, assisting the bird’s population. Its staff works with the New York State Department of Conservation to keep track of the falcons.

Described as “territorial,” but also migrating, the falcons mate for life and the bridge pair have likely roamed this area for years. In the wild, falcons often build their nests on cliffs and have been known to build them on bridges and buildings within areas of human habitation. They can live for as long as 15 years, but only a small percentage, about 10%, of peregrine falcon chicks survive to adulthood.