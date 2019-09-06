Psst! Guess Who’s Moving to Irvington!

by Barrett Seaman –

The deal was all very hush-hush, as is often the case when celebrities are involved, but the August sale of Long Meadow, the 11,653 square foot Georgian Manor estate in Irvington’s Matthiessen Park section will make actors Michael Douglas and his wife Catherine Zeta-Jones residents of the village.

The previous listed owner of the 1929 home, built on 12 acres overlooking the Hudson, was Jo A. Barrett of Rye Brook, though most residents of Irvington know it as the Yablon property, referring to the late Leonard Yablon, former chief financial officer of Forbes Inc. the family-owned publishing company. The house had been on and off the market for a number of years at prices ranging from $12,500,000 down to its selling price of $4.5 million. Houlihan Lawrence Realtors were on both sides of the sale. When asked to confirm, the agency had no comment.

Recent press accounts have noted that Douglas and Zeta-Jones recently sold an even larger estate in Bedford Corners, up-county, and Architectural Digest (AD) reports that they have listed their properties in Majorca and Bermuda, where Michael Douglas has ancestral roots. In addition, according to AD, Zeta-Jones maintains a residence in her hometown of Swansea, Wales, and the two have an apartment on Central Park West.

Locals who have had personal contact with the couple say they are friendly, unpretentious and approachable.