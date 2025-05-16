Support our Sponsors
Proposed School Budgets, Board of Ed Candidates at a Glance

May 16, 2025

By Rick Pezzullo—

Budgets in local school districts for the 2025-26 school year and Board of Education candidates will be in the hands of voters on Tuesday, May 20.

Polls in most districts will be open from 6 a.m. or 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. at designated locations. The following is a summary of what residents will find at the polls in districts in the rivertowns.

Ardsley

The proposed budget of $85.6 million represents a 1.6% spending increase from this year. The tax levy hike is 2.45%.

The spending plan includes added support for special education and new course offerings at Ardsley High School in business, math, science, music and social studies.

Two four-year seats on the Board of Education are up for grabs. Trustee Vikas Agrawal is not seeking a second term. Running unopposed are Trustee Hrishi Karthikeyan and newcomer Bart Grachan.

Voting will take place at Ardsley High School.

Dobbs Ferry

The proposed budget of $59.8 million represents a 3.9% spending increase from this year. The tax levy hike is 3.18%.

“This year’s budget is the result of a very thoughtful and painstacking process to balance the district’s academic standards, sports and club offerings and maintenance of our facilities while staying within the ta cap,” Board of Education President Brooke Bass stated in a district newsletter.

Bass noted since the district had to settle a lawsuit concerning “alleged events of more than 30 years ago,” the district had to eliminate an administrative position and not fill some teaching positions.

Three seats on the Board of Education are open. Trustees Jean Lucasey and Shannon Stringer are not seeking reelection. Trustees Darren Wood is the lone incumbent on the ballot. Looking to join the board for the first time are Disan Davis, Sudha Reddy and Mindy Walker.

Voting will be held in the Dobbs Ferry High School gymnasium.

Greenburgh

The proposed budget of $84.1 million represents a 5.2% spending increase from this year. The tax levy hike is 4.06%.

“Creating a stronger sense of belonging among all stakeholders in the district remains a primary area of focus. The 2025-26 proposed budget provides for ongoing professional development and additional staff and faculty positions, including two or three special education teachers, and a college and career readiness teacher,” Superintendent of Schools Dr. Linda Iverson stated.

Trustees Julie Allongue and David Warner are both running for new terms without opposition.

Voting will be held in the Woodlands Middle/High School gymnasium.

 

Hastings-on-Hudson

The proposed budget of $62.4 million represents a 4.7% spending increase from this year. The tax levy increase is 3.6%.

“Facing an always challenging fiscal environment, our administrators worked together with building principals and academic department chairs class by class to find efficiencies and opportunities across the school schedule and program of studies. The result is a budget that preserves our programming and opportunities, enhances several aspects, and yet remains tax cap compliant,” the Board of Education stated in a district newsletter.

The board noted the budget supports improvements at the middle school, which suffered serious flooding in December, and academic support in English Language Arts and Science.

Two seats on the Board of Education are up for grabs. Trustee Silvia Robles is not seeking another term. Trustee Maureen Lennon-Santana is the lone incumbent on the ballot. Running for the first time are David Weinstein, Rochelle Nelson and Elizabeth Adinolfi.

Voting will take place in the Cochran Gymnasium at Hastings High School.

Irvington

The proposed budget of $79.5 million represents a 4.58% spending increase from this year. The tax levy is slated to decrease by 3.7%.

Also on the ballot is a $3.95 million proposition to spend from capital reserve for a variety of district improvements, including: replacing Meszaros Turf Field, resurfacing the Peter Oley Track, adding field lights for track and field, paving and refurbishing the Dows Lane Basketball Court and Peaceful Play area, replacing windows at the middle school and removing outdated cabinetry in many high school classrooms.

Two candidates are running for two seats on the Board of Education. Trustee Andrea Flynn is running for reelection with newcomer Steven Balet. Trustee David Graeber is not seeking a new term.

Voting will take place in the Main Street School gym.

Pocantico Hills

The proposed budget of $31.88 million represents a 0.57% spending increase from this year. The tax levy hike is 0.23%.

Five candidates are running for three seats on the Board of Education: two seats are four-year terms and the third place finisher will serve the unexpired term created by the resignation in January of Kristen Kumar. That term runs until June 30, 2026.

Vice President Charlie Minton and Trustee Joseph McGrath are looking to return. Also on the ballot are Elena Riley, Scott Graves and Lauren Alexander.

Voting will take place in the Pocantico Hills School gymnasium.

Tarrytown

The proposed budget of $101.3 million represents a 3.8% spending increase. The tax levy hike is 4.18%.

“Our proposed 2025-2026 budget seeks to strengthen literacy support in elementary schools, improves transportation efficiency by adding bus drivers, and includes key safety and capital improvements—all while maintaining essential programs for students,” Superintendent of Schools Dr. Ray Sanchez and Board of Education President Michelle DeFilippis stated in a district newsletter.

Six candidates are running for three seats on the Board of Education, including incumbents Ida Michael, Amanda Wallwin and Alex Fletcher. They will be joined on the ballot by North Landesman, Kristina O’Gorman-Murphy and Liz Santillanes.

The top two vote-getters will win four-year terms. The third place finisher will fill the unexpired term of Deborah Taylor, a seat currently held by Fletcher.

Voting for Tarrytown residents will be at Washington Irving School. Sleepy Hollow residents will cast their votes at W.L. Morse School.

 

 

 

 

 

 

