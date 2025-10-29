Support our Sponsors
Proposed Cannabis Dispensary in Hastings Under Fire

Storefront at 45 Main St. where The Highland is planning to open. (photo by Rick Pezzullo)
October 29, 2025

By Rick Pezzullo—

A growing number of residents in Hastings-on-Hudson are fuming over a planned cannabis dispensary on Main St.—across the street from a youth community center and next door to a dance studio.

The Highline received its cannabis license from New York State on Sept. 9, almost two years after submitting an application to set up shop at 45 Main St.

One of its three proprietors, Josh Elyacher, a native of Edgemont who now resides in Brookyln, told the Hastings Board of Trustees at two recent meetings The Highline is committed to being a good neighbor.

“We’re committed to being a safe, responsible, positive presence in Hastings-on-Hudson,” Elyacher said. “We’re about protecting young people. That’s our top priority. Our business model is built around strict compliance.”

However, The Highland is not being met with open arms by many in the village who feel it will negatively change the character of Hastings.

“This is not appropriate. There are dangers well documented with the presence of a dispensary near youth,” said Bob McKinnon, who lives at 44 Main St. “Why are we even at this point? There are so many things that are wrong with this process.”

In 2021, the Hastings Board of Trustees, by a narrow vote of 3-2, opted out of allowing cannabis consumption lounges, but not dispensaries.

Lauren Berman, who lives at 45 Main St. and spearheaded a petition drive signed by several hundred residents opposing the dispensary, was one of several speakers who implored the Board of Trustees to file a legal appeal of the state’s granting of a license.

“You failed to allow a public vote (on opting in). You failed to act on zoning,” she said.

Another resident said he was organizing a group of residents who will make it uncomfortable for anyone who tries to frequent The Highland, remarking, “We don’t want you here. Our goal is that this business not succeed.”

Hastings Mayor Nicola Armacost said the board has not decided yet if it will file an appeal with the state.

The Highland did have a few supporters, such as Ann Williams.

“I would prefer it was safely grown than what they can get from the black market,” she said. “What’s harmful for our downtown is empty storefronts. We don’t have to like that this business is coming. We have to show some respect.”

Elyacher pointed out only individuals 21 and over who present two valid identifications will be allowed to purchase products at The Highland.

 

