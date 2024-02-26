PROPOSAL: CREATE AN AFRICAN AMERICAN MUSEUM TO HIGHLIGHT GREENBURGH’S ROLE IN SUPPORTING ONE OF THE FIRST NEIGHBORHOODS FOR MIDDLE CLASS BLACK FAMILIES IN THE UNITED STATES

Greenburgh has a rich history. Gordon Parks, the world famous photographer lived here. So did jazzman Cab Calloway. Comedian Moms Mabley. Jazz pianist Hazel Scott, Roy Campanella, of Brooklyn Dodgers fame, actresses and celebrities. In 2021. Town & Country Magazine highlighted how special our town is. They focused on the Parkway Gardens neighborhood. The Parkway Gardens hamlet played an important role in the nation- one of the first African American neighborhoods for middle class black families in the United States.

Town & Country Magazine said, “after World war II the sleepy hamlet became that rarest of places –but after generations of block parties and bridge tournaments, will its rich heritage be forgotten?”

I think it’s important that we continue to remember the special role that the African American community played in Greenburgh history and suggest that we establish an African American historic museum in the town. Initially, we could have historic displays inside different municipal buildings -at the Theodore Young Community Center or on the campus of Woodlands, in a section at the library or a town Hall. Depending on interest a separate museum could eventually be established in its own building.

I’d love to hear from you. If you’re interested in being part of a committee that would pursue this idea – please e mail me at pfeiner@greenburghny.com.

Over the years Greenburgh has worked hard to highlight our history. Among initiatives acquiring the historic Odell House on Ridge Road which will be turned into a museum. Our living history video interviews of 150 veterans of World War II and the Korean conflict. Each interview lasts about a half hour. Our 9-11 interviews with survivors of 9-11. Our African diaspora blog The Greenburgh Historic & landmark preservation Board aids the town in making decisions regarding historic areas and landmarks. Our Veterans memorial at DeSanti Plaza in Hartsdale pays tribute to our veterans. Our town historians write frequent articles about town history that we post on the web. We are proud of our history and want today’s students to appreciate the past.

There are African American museums throughout the United States. Why not Greenburgh?

See: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_museums_focused_on_African_Americans

Article in Town & Country:

https://www.townandcountrymag.com/society/tradition/a38004821/parkway-gardens-history-middle-class-black-families/

PAUL FEINER

Greenburgh Town Supervisor