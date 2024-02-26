Sponsor
Donate to The Hudson Independent
Letters-to-the-Editor & Commentary

PROPOSAL: CREATE AN AFRICAN AMERICAN MUSEUM TO HIGHLIGHT GREENBURGH’S ROLE IN SUPPORTING ONE OF THE FIRST NEIGHBORHOODS FOR MIDDLE CLASS BLACK FAMILIES IN THE UNITED STATES

February 25, 2024

Greenburgh has a rich history. Gordon Parks, the world famous photographer lived here. So did jazzman Cab Calloway. Comedian Moms Mabley. Jazz pianist Hazel Scott, Roy Campanella, of Brooklyn Dodgers fame, actresses and celebrities. In 2021. Town & Country Magazine highlighted how special our town is. They focused on the Parkway Gardens neighborhood. The Parkway Gardens hamlet played an important role in the nation- one of the first African American neighborhoods for middle class black families in the United States.

Town & Country Magazine  said, “after World war II the sleepy hamlet became that rarest of places –but after generations of block parties and bridge tournaments, will its  rich heritage be forgotten?”

I think it’s important that we continue to remember the special role that the African American community played in Greenburgh history and suggest that we establish an African American historic museum in the town.  Initially, we could have historic displays inside different municipal buildings -at the Theodore Young Community Center or on the campus of Woodlands, in a section at the library or a town Hall.  Depending on interest a separate museum could eventually be established in its own building.

I’d love to hear from you. If you’re interested in being part of a committee that would pursue this idea – please e mail me at pfeiner@greenburghny.com.

Over the years Greenburgh has worked hard to highlight our history. Among initiatives  acquiring the historic Odell House on Ridge Road which will be turned into a museum.  Our living history video interviews of 150 veterans of World War II and the Korean conflict. Each interview lasts about a half hour. Our 9-11 interviews with survivors of 9-11.  Our African diaspora blog  The Greenburgh Historic & landmark preservation Board aids the town in making decisions regarding historic areas and landmarks. Our Veterans memorial at DeSanti Plaza in Hartsdale pays tribute to our veterans. Our town historians write frequent articles about town history that we post on the web. We are proud of our history and want today’s students to appreciate the past.

There are African American museums throughout the United States. Why not Greenburgh?

See: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_museums_focused_on_African_Americans

Article in Town & Country:

https://www.townandcountrymag.com/society/tradition/a38004821/parkway-gardens-history-middle-class-black-families/

PAUL FEINER
Greenburgh Town Supervisor

Read or leave a comment on this story...

Sponsor
Andrea Martone - Tarrytown, Sleepy Hollow real estate agent
Insect-Inside

Insect-Inside

February 26, 2024
INSECT-INSIDE: Bugs in the bedroom By Krista Madsen– As often happens now at this on-the-precipice-of-too-late stage of our climate crisis, there is...
Read More
Warren Haynes’ Soul Shines for Phil Lesh’s 84th Birthday at The Cap

Warren Haynes’ Soul Shines for Phil Lesh’s 84th Birthday at The Cap

February 25, 2024
By W.B. King-- Known in many circles as the hardest working man in the jam band scene, former Allman Brothers...
Read More
Dobbs Ferry Loses Heartbreaker in Class B Semifinals

Dobbs Ferry Loses Heartbreaker in Class B Semifinals

February 25, 2024
By Tom Pedulla--- The Dobbs Ferry boys’ basketball team had come so far, going from five wins two years ago...
Read More
Apartment Plan Near Tarrytown Train Station to Include More Affordable Units

Apartment Plan Near Tarrytown Train Station to Include More Affordable Units

February 22, 2024
By Rick Pezzullo--- The developer of a multi-family rental project proposed at 29 South Depot Plaza in Tarrytown has agreed...
Read More
Sleepy Hollow Trustee Race Gets Crowded

Sleepy Hollow Trustee Race Gets Crowded

February 21, 2024
By Barrett Seaman— There are three open seats up for grabs in the March 19th election for the Sleepy Hollow...
Read More
Monster Mash

Monster Mash

February 20, 2024
Monster Mash: When you bring the dead back to life By Krista Madsen– I have a confession to make that will get...
Read More
Annual Polar Plunges Raise $90K for Worthy Causes

Annual Polar Plunges Raise $90K for Worthy Causes

February 20, 2024
By Rick Pezzullo--- Dozens of brave souls recently stripped down to take a dip in the frigid Hudson River for...
Read More
Irvington Police Crack String of Auto Burglaries

Irvington Police Crack String of Auto Burglaries

February 16, 2024
By Barrett Seaman— A recent string of thefts from unlocked cars, mainly on Dogwood and Sycamore in Irvington, had yielded...
Read More
Harrison to Retire from Irvington School District

Harrison to Retire from Irvington School District

February 15, 2024
By Rick Pezzullo---- Dr. Kristopher Harrison, who has led the Irvington School District for the last 12 years, is retiring...
Read More
Redistricting Commission Proposes (Not-So) New Map

Redistricting Commission Proposes (Not-So) New Map

February 15, 2024
By Barrett Seaman--- After months of hearings and internal deliberations, the New York State Independent Redistricting Commission (NYIRC), led by...
Read More
print iconPrint
0 notes
20 views
bookmark icon