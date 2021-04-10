Community Board

Project Hope

Help is on the way
April 10, 2021

Project Hope Spanish Flyer

Hope And Help Mark The Beginning Of The End

April 9, 2021
By Barrett Seaman-- Pale green buds are peeking out. Children are running around neighborhood streets and school playgrounds. Vaccine distribution...
Greenburgh COVID Angels Get A Shout-Out From Chuck Schumer

April 8, 2021
The work of Greenburgh’s host of 260-some COVID Angels who volunteered their time, computer skills and persistence to get vaccination...
Hudson Prime Steakhouse Coming to Irvington in May

April 8, 2021
By Linda Viertel— Restaurateurs Floria and Gino Uli, currently owners of Divino Cucina Italiana in Hastings -On- Hudson, will be...
Friedlander Replaced As Tarrytown’s Planning Board Chair

April 7, 2021
By Barrett Seaman-- At its April 5th meeting, the Tarrytown Board of Trustees voted to replace Dr. Stanley Friedlander as...
After 13 years, Tarrytown’s A NU Toy Store To Close

April 6, 2021
By Brianna Staudt-- It immediately catches the eye of any child walking down Main Street in Tarrytown: a Ferris wheel,...
Celebrating a Soldier, Senior and All-Around Amazing Guy

April 6, 2021
By Kevin Brown-- Have you ever walked by Washington Irving School on Broadway in Tarrytown and noticed a pair of...
‘Don’t Get Cocky With COVID’

April 5, 2021
By Barrett Seaman— Applying the foot race metaphor to the COVID-19 pandemic is no doubt overdone, but with good reason....
Cuomo Offers $5,000 For The Best 2023 World University Games Mascot Design

April 2, 2021
By Kira Ratan-- The 2023 Winter World University Games are set to be held in Lake Placid, NY, but they...
COVID Update: Not Such A Great Mystery

April 1, 2021
By Barrett Seaman— Experts are said to be scratching their heads over the recent upsurge in coronavirus infections in New...
Pandemic Takes Financial Toll on Religious Institutions

April 1, 2021
By Tom Pedulla--- Buckets of all shapes and sizes can be found at the rear of Transfiguration Church in Tarrytown,...
