PROGRESS ON COVID-19 AS CUOMO DOES DEALS

By Barrett Seaman

In three press briefings within 24 hours, Governor Andrew Cuomo dispensed quite a bit of COVID-19 news, including a deal with Donald Trump on testing and a partnership with Michael Bloomberg on recruiting and training an army of virus contact tracers. He was also able to report a continuation of the positive trends in major indicators of the pandemic’s course in the state.

The deal with Trump came after a quick trip to Washington where it was agreed that the state governments will manage the actual testing in their jurisdictions while the federal government will be responsible for managing the distribution pipeline that delivers the testing equipment and chemical components from the national manufacturers to the states. “This,” said the governor, “is an intelligent decision.”

New York is currently conducting 20,000 tests a day. With the agreement, the goal will be to conduct twice that, or 40,000 tests daily. To achieve that level, said Cuomo, the state’s 300 labs will need to put “the foot to the floor” and the tachometer “to the red line” 24 by 7. “That is our maximum potential,” Cuomo said. “Maybe that’s unrealistic but I’d rather set the bar high.”

Testing will be both for infection and for antibodies that are the mark that an individual has already been infected but is now resolved and possibly immune. Blood from immune individuals can then be used to build supplies of plasma for treatment of infected patients.

While at the White House, Cuomo was also successful in getting Trump to waive a requirement that states match funding for FEMA activities within their borders—a requirement that would have added billions to New York’s already massive expenditures.

Trump apparently also agreed to support legislation that would provide economic relief for state and local governments that ultimately foot the bill for basic services like police, fire and garbage collection—all the services the federal government can’t fund but that must be fulfilled to maintain an orderly society.

The governor’s other big news was that Michael Bloomberg, through the Bloomberg School of Public Health at Johns Hopkins University, which he funded, will be training an army of contact tracers that will operate in the tri-state region, identifying infected persons and then running down all the individuals with whom that person had contact. Bloomberg Philanthropies is committing $10.5 million, along with organizational support and technical assistance. The result may prove to be a model for tracing programs across the nation and beyond. Individual municipalities in the area already have some tracers at work; Westchester currently has 50. The Bloomberg plan will multiply that exponentially.

As is the case for New York State overall, Westchester’s numbers continue to move in the right direction. Active cases in the county fell from 9,852 to 9,389 overnight. The village-by-village count of infected residents, however, continues to creep upward in the rivertowns, with the exception of Irvington. Here’s how our villages fared from yesterday to today:

Dobbs Ferry……….156 1.4%

Irvington………………52 0.8%

.Tarrytown………….179 1.6%

Sleepy Hollow…….238 2.4%