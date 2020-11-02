Pro-Trump Truckers Tie Up Traffic on Area Highways, including the Cuomo Bridge

November 2, 2020

At approximately 3:00pm Sunday, eastbound traffic came to a halt at the apogee of the Mario Cuomo Bridge behind a convoy of trucks, big and small, festooned with blue Trump campaign flags, blaring pro-Trump music from loudspeakers. They had simply stopped, many of their drivers getting out of their vehicles to taunt frustrated drivers behind them, many of whom were returning to the New York City area after weekend retreats.

According to the Associated Press, the stunt was organized by Keith Lee, founder of “MAGA Drag the Interstate.” Similar traffic disruptions occurred on New Jersey’s Garden State Parkway and in Westchester on the Saw Mill River Parkway.

State Senator David Carlucci, erstwhile candidate for Congress, labeled the exercise “aggressive, dangerous and reckless behavior” and urged New York State Police to identify participants and charge them. “We all have the right to show support for a presidential candidate,” Carlucci said in a statement, “but we do not have the right to endanger others and break the law.”