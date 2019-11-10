Pro-Choice Activist and Social Media Expert Allison Fine to Run for Lowey’s Seat

By Barrett Seaman

Allison Fine, 55, is a busy woman whose life just got busier. This week, the recent chair of the national board of NARAL Pro Choice America and author of three books on social media announced that she will run for outgoing 17th District Congresswoman Nita Lowey’s seat. She is the fourth candidate to announce in a race that could eventually attract as many as eight primary candidates.

While protection of women’s rights under Roe v. Wade will headline her campaign, she also advocates for green energy investment, comprehensive tech reform, a workers’ bill of rights and a public option for health insurance. A former president of her synagogue, Temple Beth Abraham, she calls herself an “unwavering” supporter of Israel.

In addition to her involvement in feminist causes, she is the founder of the Network of Elected Women, which works to provide support for women once they are in public office. The author of three books on how best to use social media, she is certain to make use of the internet in her campaign.

A graduate of Sleepy Hollow High School, Vanderbilt University and NYU’s Wagner School of Public management, she is married to Scott Freiman, a tech entrepreneur-cum-screen music composer, who is also well known for his deconstruction of Beatles music. Together, they have raised three sons.

Also declared to date are State Assemblyman David Buchwald of White Plains, State Senator David Carlucci of New City and South Nyack attorney Mondaire Jones. Assemblyman Tom Abinanti has also spoken openly about running.

(photo by Margaret Fox)