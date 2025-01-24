Principal Named New Assistant Superintendent for Curriculum and Instruction in Tarrytown

January 24, 2025

By Rick Pezzullo—

A current principal in Tarrytown is being promoted to an administrative role in the district next school year.

After an extensive search, Sharon O’Grady, principal at Washington Irving Elementary School for the past year, was chosen to fill the position of Assistant Superintendent for Curriculum and Instruction, effective July 1.

Support our Sponsors

“I feel incredibly honored and excited to step into the Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction role. I am eager to lead efforts that promote meaningful learning experiences and equitable opportunities for all,” O’Grady said. “While I will truly miss the daily connections with our amazing students, I look forward to continuing to serve this community with dedication and enthusiasm.”

O’Grady joined the Public Schools of the Tarrytowns in 2012 as a staff developer at Washington Irving. After seven years, she was appointed as the District Math Coordinator for grades K-12, a position she served in for three years before returning to Washington Irving Elementary as Assistant Principal in July 2019.

“My experience as a building leader has prepared me to lead with vision, equity, and action. I’ve learned the value of building relationships, supporting teachers, and navigating challenges—skills I’ll bring to this new role to serve the entire district community,” O’Grady said. “I hope to achieve a district-wide culture where equity is at the heart of everything we do, from curriculum design to instructional practices. I want to support educators in creating engaging, innovative, and inclusive learning opportunities that prepare all students to thrive in an ever-changing world.”

O’Grady holds a Bachelor’s of Science in Childhood Education, a Masters’ of Science in Literacy Education, and a professional certificate in educational leadership. She is currently pursuing her doctoral degree in Educational Leadership.

“Broadly speaking, Sharon O’Grady has done great work while at Washington Irving, and I believe the opportunity for the district to leverage her talents to impact all students is something we are excited to embrace,” said Dr. Raymond Sanchez, Superintendent of the Public Schools of the Tarrytowns.