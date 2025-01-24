Support our Sponsors
Gullotta House Charity Plunge - 2025
School News
Tarrytown News

Principal Named New Assistant Superintendent for Curriculum and Instruction in Tarrytown

• Bookmarks: 19

Sharon O'Grady
January 24, 2025

By Rick Pezzullo—

A current principal in Tarrytown is being promoted to an administrative role in the district next school year.

After an extensive search, Sharon O’Grady, principal at Washington Irving Elementary School for the past year, was chosen to fill the position of Assistant Superintendent for Curriculum and Instruction, effective July 1.

Support our Sponsors
Gullotta House Charity Plunge - 2025

“I feel incredibly honored and excited to step into the Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction role. I am eager to lead efforts that promote meaningful learning experiences and equitable opportunities for all,” O’Grady said. “While I will truly miss the daily connections with our amazing students, I look forward to continuing to serve this community with dedication and enthusiasm.”

O’Grady joined the Public Schools of the Tarrytowns in 2012 as a staff developer at Washington Irving. After seven years, she was appointed as the District Math Coordinator for grades K-12, a position she served in for three years before returning to Washington Irving Elementary as Assistant Principal in July 2019.

“My experience as a building leader has prepared me to lead with vision, equity, and action. I’ve learned the value of building relationships, supporting teachers, and navigating challenges—skills I’ll bring to this new role to serve the entire district community,” O’Grady said. “I hope to achieve a district-wide culture where equity is at the heart of everything we do, from curriculum design to instructional practices. I want to support educators in creating engaging, innovative, and inclusive learning opportunities that prepare all students to thrive in an ever-changing world.”

O’Grady holds a Bachelor’s of Science in Childhood Education, a Masters’ of Science in Literacy Education, and a professional certificate in educational leadership. She is currently pursuing her doctoral degree in Educational Leadership.

“Broadly speaking, Sharon O’Grady has done great work while at Washington Irving, and I believe the opportunity for the district to leverage her talents to impact all students is something we are excited to embrace,” said Dr. Raymond Sanchez, Superintendent of the Public Schools of the Tarrytowns.

 

Read or leave a comment on this story...

Support our Sponsors
  • Andrea Martone - real estate for Hudson River villages
  • Piccola Trattoria open for brunch - Dobbs Ferry
Principal Named New Assistant Superintendent for Curriculum and Instruction in Tarrytown

Principal Named New Assistant Superintendent for Curriculum and Instruction in Tarrytown

January 24, 2025
By Rick Pezzullo--- A current principal in Tarrytown is being promoted to an administrative role in the district next school...
Read More
Hackley Student a Finalist in Regeneron Science Talent Search

Hackley Student a Finalist in Regeneron Science Talent Search

January 24, 2025
By Rick Pezzullo--- A senior at the Hackley School in Tarrytown was named a finalist in the prestigious Regeneron Science...
Read More
Officials in Hastings District for At-Risk Students Arraigned on Public Corruption Charges

Officials in Hastings District for At-Risk Students Arraigned on Public Corruption Charges

January 22, 2025
By Rick Pezzullo--- Two former officials at a Hastings-on-Hudson school district that serves at-risk students were arraigned Wednesday on an...
Read More
Hastings Futurist Shares Grassroots Ways to Combat Climate Change

Hastings Futurist Shares Grassroots Ways to Combat Climate Change

January 20, 2025
By Susan Treiman--- The best way to address climate change is to affiliate with, rather than isolate, from other people....
Read More
Dark Art of Selection

Dark Art of Selection

January 18, 2025
DARK ART OF SELECTION: Don't avoid the Void By Krista Madsen KOTATSU Inauguration Day (Jan 20) squats on my mental calendar as...
Read More
Irvington Students Advance to State Finals with Groundbreaking Science Research

Irvington Students Advance to State Finals with Groundbreaking Science Research

January 17, 2025
Three talented Irvington High School students – seniors Marlo Gordon and Sophie Surguladze and junior Lena Svigals – were recently...
Read More
Dobbs Ferry Junior Reaches 1,000 Point Plateau

Dobbs Ferry Junior Reaches 1,000 Point Plateau

January 15, 2025
By Tom Pedulla--- The Dobbs Ferry basketball team typically begins practice at 8 a.m. on Saturday. Assistant coaches open the...
Read More
Dows Lane Second Graders Submit Math Problems to National Contest

Dows Lane Second Graders Submit Math Problems to National Contest

January 15, 2025
Dows Lane Elementary School second graders in Mark Rogers’ class recently demonstrated perseverance and creativity as they tackled two- and...
Read More
Fire Causes Damage at Blue Hill at Stone Barns

Fire Causes Damage at Blue Hill at Stone Barns

January 13, 2025
By Rick Pezzullo--- A quick response from firefighters helped limit the damage from a fire that broke out in the...
Read More
Two Local High School Seniors Named Scholars in Science Talent Search

Two Local High School Seniors Named Scholars in Science Talent Search

January 9, 2025
By Rick Pezzullo--- Two local high school seniors were among 300 nationwide named as scholars in the annual Regeneron Science...
Read More
19 recommended
print iconPrint
0 notes
617 views
bookmark icon