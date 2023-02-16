Advertisement
Tarrytown News

Princeton Senior Attributes Recent Honors to Tarrytown Upbringing

Michal Kozlowski on the banks of the Hudson River in Tarrytown.
February 16, 2023

By Rick Pezzullo—

Michal Kozlowski moved to Tarrytown with his family when he was eight years old and received a strong educational and community foundation at Transfiguration Catholic School.

Kozlowski is now a senior at Princeton University where he is concentrating in chemical and biological engineering and also pursuing a certificate in East Asian studies. He is striving for a career in space exploration.

Recently, he was recognized with some distinct achievements.

Kozlowski is one of five Princeton undergraduates to be named Schwarzman Scholars for 2023. The Schwarzman Scholarship covers the cost of graduate study and living toward a one-year master’s program at Tsinghua University in Beijing, China.

Before his first year at Princeton, Kozlowski participated in the university’s Novogratz Bridge Year Program in China, where he taught English and developed an English curriculum for three schools providing education for children of migrant workers. He was also introduced to Chinese agriculture by working as a walnut farmer and nomadic yak herder in Yunnan Province.

“The Schwarzman Fellowship is an opportunity to delve into Chinese culture once more and build connections with 150 other future global leaders,” Kozlowski explained.

Meanwhile, Kozlowski has been ranked No. 8 cadet in the nation by the U.S. Army Cadet Command out of a group of more than 6,300 cadets.

“Being named Top 10 ROTC Cadet is a reflection of Princeton’s ROTC Program. My peers and cadre members have always been incredibly supportive and their hard work/discipline has inspired me to continually pursue becoming the best version of myself,” he said. “To be concise, these distinctions have only further reinforced to me how grateful I am for the many communities that I am a part of. Princeton University and the ROTC program have cultivated in me a strong work ethic and an intense desire to use my talents to help those around me.”

Kozlowski, who as a youth participated in TNT baseball and CYO baseball and basketball, along with playing the piano and enjoying the drama club at school, said his upbringing in Tarrytown set him on the right path.

“The friendships I made at Transfiguration School created a stable base community that I can always rely on,” he said. “The support I received from the Sleepy Hollow and Tarrytown governments allowed Relief United (a group of high schoolers I was the co-founder (of) that organized music festivals at Kingsland Point Park) to thrive and encouraged me to develop my leadership abilities. The Memorial Day and Veteran’s Day remembrances at Patriots Park inspired me from a young age to ensure that the sacrifices of those in the past would not be in vain. Mr. Peter Royston, the theatre director in Tarrytown and Sleepy Hollow, guided me through four years of theatre where I learned the importance of speech and confidence.”

“Finally, Tarrytown offered my family so many opportunities to bond together,” he continued. “As a family we love eating together at Horsefeather’s and Lefteris Gyro, walking together at the Lyndhurst rose garden, walking our dog, Mousse, along the Hudson River, and playing baseball/basketball at the many parks around town. All of these activities created memories that I will forever cherish, and they cultivated very strong, supportive relationships within my family.”

 

 



