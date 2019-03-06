Priest Brings Ash Wednesday to Irvington Commuters

Gareth Evans, newly installed Rector of the Church of St. Barnabas, Irvington’s Episcopal congregation, took a proactive approach to the tradition of marking the beginning of Lent with a cross of ashes on the foreheads of Christians: during both morning and evening rush hour on Wednesday, Rev. Evans, accompanied by a lay acolyte from the church, planted himself next to the Metro North train platform and offered the service to anyone willing. More than two dozen took him up on it in a morning otherwise marked by temperatures in the teens. As he awaited the evening trains along with parishioner and acolyte Karl Weber, Rev. Evans was approached by several passers-by who took advantage of the offer.