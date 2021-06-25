COVID NewsGreenburgh News Pride Ceremony Honors Greenburgh COVID Angels Published 6 seconds ago6s ago Blazek (second from left) and Masterson's twin sister (third from left) raise Pride flag in Greenburgh June 25, 2021 On Wednesday evening the Greenburgh Town Board honored two Covid Angel leaders who are affiliated with the LGBTQ+ community. Mary “MK” Blazek and Laken Masterson were recognized for their efforts helping 4,000 Greenburgh residents get vaccinated. MK was the amazing data guru of this effort establishing a scalable intake and tracking system for the thousands of citizens (most were senior citizens) who received their vaccinations. Laken, a member of the Executive Committee of the Covid Angels, helped organize 300+ volunteers. The Covid Angels program that both helped implement received national attention earlier this year and inspired communities all over the nation to try similar programs. Both MK and Laken deserve credit for saving many lives. Westchester County Executive George Latimer attended the event and State Senator Andrea Stewart Cousins presented the honorees with a proclamation from NYS. Greenburgh’s Human Rights Committee is hosting the first ever Greenburgh Pride Rally on Saturday June 26 from 3 to 5:30 PM at Patriot’s Park. The village of Ardsley is holding an Ardsley Pride day from 1 to 4: 30 PM on June 26th at Pascone Park in Ardsley.Advertisement MK can be seen in the video below helping to raise the LGBTQ+ progress/pride flag outside Greenburgh Town Hall. The Town Board will honor LGBTQ+ leaders annually. The honorees will be invited to help raise the flag. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ibsqXwO1hjI Share the News!Advertisement COVID News Greenburgh News Pride Ceremony Honors Greenburgh COVID Angels June 25, 2021 On Wednesday evening the Greenburgh Town Board honored two Covid Angel leaders who are affiliated with the LGBTQ+ community. Mary... Read More Community News Irvington News Local News Our Schools Irvington High School Celebrates Class of 2021 June 23, 2021 By Rick Pezzullo--- Irvington High School celebrated its Class of 2021 graduates during an in-person commencement ceremony at Scenic Hudson... Read More Government News Greenburgh News Feiner Fends off Democratic Primary Challenge June 23, 2021 By Brianna Staudt — Incumbent Paul Feiner defeated challenger Tasha D. Young in yesterday’s Democratic primary for Greenburgh Town Supervisor.... Read More Community News Local News People Tarrytown News Tarrytown Resident Sadie McKeown Appointed to Housing and Energy Boards June 22, 2021 By Alexander Roberts--- Governor Andrew Cuomo has appointed Tarrytown resident Sadie McKeown to the boards of the New York State... Read More Community News Goings on in town Local News Rotary’s Duck Derby and Family YMCA’s Healthy Kids Day Expected to Pack Patriots Park June 22, 2021 By Robert Kimmel - Patriots Park is expected to be bustling with people reveling in the activities within its boundaries... Read More Food in the Rivertowns Summertime’s “Food Glorious Food” June 21, 2021 By Linda Viertel- Farmers’ markets are in full swing, and now that we can shop in person to enjoy the... Read More Arts & Entertainment News & Events Irvington News The Red Hat Hosts A Celebrity Interview June 21, 2021 In its 18 years of existence, Irvington’s Red Hat on the River has had its share of celebrity diners. The... Read More Community News Dobbs Ferry News Irvington News Juneteenth In The Rivertowns 2021 June 20, 2021 By Barrett Seaman and Hannah Lustyik- It seems this year that more people in the Hudson River villages know what... Read More Community News Irvington News Local News Our Schools Irvington High Junior Earns Silver Medal at International Science Competition June 17, 2021 By Rick Pezzullo--- Irvington High School junior Brooke Dunefsky recently earned a silver medal at the virtual GENIUS Olympiad, an... Read More Community News Tarrytown News On-Street (Al Fresco) Dining Returns To Tarrytown This Saturday (6/19) June 17, 2021 By Rick Pezzullo-- The Village of Tarrytown’s sponsorship of the popular al fresco on-street downtown dining returns Saturday, June 19. ... Read More ShareShareTweetSharePin itCopy linkEmailPrint