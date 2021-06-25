Pride Ceremony Honors Greenburgh COVID Angels

June 25, 2021

On Wednesday evening the Greenburgh Town Board honored two Covid Angel leaders who are affiliated with the LGBTQ+ community. Mary “MK” Blazek and Laken Masterson were recognized for their efforts helping 4,000 Greenburgh residents get vaccinated. MK was the amazing data guru of this effort establishing a scalable intake and tracking system for the thousands of citizens (most were senior citizens) who received their vaccinations. Laken, a member of the Executive Committee of the Covid Angels, helped organize 300+ volunteers. The Covid Angels program that both helped implement received national attention earlier this year and inspired communities all over the nation to try similar programs. Both MK and Laken deserve credit for saving many lives. Westchester County Executive George Latimer attended the event and State Senator Andrea Stewart Cousins presented the honorees with a proclamation from NYS.

Greenburgh’s Human Rights Committee is hosting the first ever Greenburgh Pride Rally on Saturday June 26 from 3 to 5:30 PM at Patriot’s Park. The village of Ardsley is holding an Ardsley Pride day from 1 to 4: 30 PM on June 26th at Pascone Park in Ardsley.

MK can be seen in the video below helping to raise the LGBTQ+ progress/pride flag outside Greenburgh Town Hall. The Town Board will honor LGBTQ+ leaders annually. The honorees will be invited to help raise the flag.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ibsqXwO1hjI

