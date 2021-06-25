COVID News
Greenburgh News

Pride Ceremony Honors Greenburgh COVID Angels

Blazek (second from left) and Masterson's twin sister (third from left) raise Pride flag in Greenburgh
June 25, 2021

On Wednesday evening the Greenburgh Town Board honored two Covid Angel leaders who are affiliated with the LGBTQ+ community.  Mary “MK” Blazek and Laken Masterson were recognized for their efforts helping 4,000 Greenburgh residents get vaccinated. MK was the amazing data guru of this effort establishing a scalable intake and tracking system for the thousands of citizens (most were senior citizens) who received their vaccinations. Laken, a member of the Executive Committee of the Covid Angels, helped organize 300+ volunteers. The Covid Angels program that both helped implement received national attention earlier this year and inspired communities all over the nation to try similar programs.  Both MK and Laken deserve credit for saving many lives.  Westchester County Executive George Latimer attended the event and State Senator Andrea Stewart Cousins presented the honorees with a proclamation from NYS.

Greenburgh’s Human Rights Committee is hosting the first ever Greenburgh Pride Rally on Saturday June 26 from 3 to 5:30 PM at Patriot’s Park. The village of Ardsley is holding an Ardsley Pride day from 1 to 4: 30 PM on June 26th at Pascone Park in Ardsley.

Advertisement

MK can be seen in the video below helping to raise the LGBTQ+ progress/pride flag outside Greenburgh Town Hall.  The Town Board will honor LGBTQ+ leaders annually. The honorees will be invited to help raise the flag.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ibsqXwO1hjI

Share the News!
Advertisement
Andrea Martone - Westchester and Rivertowns Real Estate - Houlihan Lawrence agent
Pride Ceremony Honors Greenburgh COVID Angels

Pride Ceremony Honors Greenburgh COVID Angels

June 25, 2021
On Wednesday evening the Greenburgh Town Board honored two Covid Angel leaders who are affiliated with the LGBTQ+ community.  Mary...
Read More
Irvington High School Celebrates Class of 2021

Irvington High School Celebrates Class of 2021

June 23, 2021
By Rick Pezzullo--- Irvington High School celebrated its Class of 2021 graduates during an in-person commencement ceremony at Scenic Hudson...
Read More
Feiner Fends off Democratic Primary Challenge

Feiner Fends off Democratic Primary Challenge

June 23, 2021
By Brianna Staudt — Incumbent Paul Feiner defeated challenger Tasha D. Young in yesterday’s Democratic primary for Greenburgh Town Supervisor....
Read More
Tarrytown Resident Sadie McKeown Appointed to Housing and Energy Boards

Tarrytown Resident Sadie McKeown Appointed to Housing and Energy Boards

June 22, 2021
By Alexander Roberts--- Governor Andrew Cuomo has appointed Tarrytown resident Sadie McKeown to the boards of the New York State...
Read More
Rotary’s Duck Derby and Family YMCA’s Healthy Kids Day Expected to Pack Patriots Park

Rotary’s Duck Derby and Family YMCA’s Healthy Kids Day Expected to Pack Patriots Park

June 22, 2021
By Robert Kimmel - Patriots Park is expected to be bustling with people reveling in the activities within its boundaries...
Read More
Summertime’s “Food Glorious Food”

Summertime’s “Food Glorious Food”

June 21, 2021
By Linda Viertel- Farmers’ markets are in full swing, and now that we can shop in person to enjoy the...
Read More
The Red Hat Hosts A Celebrity Interview

The Red Hat Hosts A Celebrity Interview

June 21, 2021
In its 18 years of existence, Irvington’s Red Hat on the River has had its share of celebrity diners. The...
Read More
Juneteenth In The Rivertowns 2021

Juneteenth In The Rivertowns 2021

June 20, 2021
By Barrett Seaman and Hannah Lustyik- It seems this year that more people in the Hudson River villages know what...
Read More
Irvington High Junior Earns Silver Medal at International Science Competition

Irvington High Junior Earns Silver Medal at International Science Competition

June 17, 2021
By Rick Pezzullo--- Irvington High School junior Brooke Dunefsky recently earned a silver medal at the virtual GENIUS Olympiad, an...
Read More
On-Street (Al Fresco) Dining Returns To Tarrytown This Saturday (6/19)

On-Street (Al Fresco) Dining Returns To Tarrytown This Saturday (6/19)

June 17, 2021
By Rick Pezzullo-- The Village of Tarrytown’s sponsorship of the popular al fresco on-street downtown dining returns Saturday, June 19. ...
Read More
print iconPrint
0 notes
0 views
bookmark icon


Comments

The Hudy Indy welcomes comments. All comments are held for moderation and may take a day or two to publish.

Write a comment...

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *