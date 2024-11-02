Support our Sponsors
Government & Politics
Tarrytown News

Previous Indy Stories About The 2024 Election

November 1, 2024

In reverse chronological order, here are stories about the 2024 election that have run on this site

Trump Rally “Garbage” Joke Sparks Controversy In District 17 Race

https://thehudsonindependent.com/trump-rally-garbage-joke-sparks-controversy-in-district-17-race/

Jones V. Lawler CBS Debate: New Venue; Same Old Vitriol

https://thehudsonindependent.com/jones-v-lawler-cbs-debate-new-venue-same-old-vitriol/

The Working Families Party Disavows Its District 17 Candidate

https://thehudsonindependent.com/the-working-families-party-disavows-its-district-17-candidate/

Latimer V. Levitt Flisser: A ‘Proper Dialogue Of Democracy’

https://thehudsonindependent.com/latimer-v-levitt-flisser-a-proper-dialogue-of-democracy/

The Once- And Current Congressmen From New York’s 17th Duke It Out

https://thehudsonindependent.com/the-once-and-current-congressmen-from-new-yorks-17th-duke-it-out/

The Citizen-Doctor-Politician Challenging George Latimer For A Seat In Congress

https://thehudsonindependent.com/the-citizen-doctor-politician-challenging-george-latimer-for-a-seat-in-congress/

Election 2024: The Great Tarrytown Divide

https://thehudsonindependent.com/election-2024-the-great-tarrytown-divide/

Here Come The Candidate Debates

https://thehudsonindependent.com/here-come-the-candidate-debates/

Mondaire Vs. Mike: Who’s The Radical In This Race?

https://thehudsonindependent.com/mondaire-vs-mike-whos-the-radical-in-this-race/

Mondaire’s Battle Plan Against Mike Lawler: “Just Look At His Record”

https://thehudsonindependent.com/mondaires-battle-plan-against-mike-lawler-just-look-at-his-record/

Mike Lawler Pays A Visit To Tarrytown

https://thehudsonindependent.com/mike-lawler-pays-a-visit-to-tarrytown/

Final Primary Tally Shows Latimer Won Ten Of Twelve Westchester Districts

https://thehudsonindependent.com/final-primary-tally-shows-latimer-won-ten-of-twelve-westchester-districts/

Latimer Posts Decisive Win Over Bowman

https://thehudsonindependent.com/latimer-posts-decisive-win-over-bowman/

Bowman And Latimer Near An End To Their Brutal Primary

https://thehudsonindependent.com/bowman-and-latimer-near-an-end-to-their-brutal-primary/

Mondaire Jones Backs George Latimer Over Incumbent Jamaal Bowman

https://thehudsonindependent.com/mondaire-jones-backs-george-latimer-over-incumbent-jamaal-bowman/

The Bowman-Latimer Proxy War Over Gaza Masks Real Differences in How Each Would Serve District 16 in Congress

https://thehudsonindependent.com/the-bowman-latimer-proxy-war-over-gaza-masks-real-differences-in-how-each-would-serve-district-16-in-congress/

The Gloves Were Off in the First Bowman Versus Latimer Debate

https://thehudsonindependent.com/the-gloves-were-off-in-the-first-bowman-versus-latimer-debate/

Latimer Calls For Federal Field Immigration Court To Process Westchester Asylum-Seekers

https://thehudsonindependent.com/latimer-calls-for-federal-field-immigration-court-to-process-westchester-asylum-seekers/

Mike Lawler: In the Limelight? Or Caught in the Headlights?

https://thehudsonindependent.com/mike-lawler-in-the-limelight-or-caught-in-the-headlights/

