River’s Edge Theatre Co. To Present “Every Brilliant Thing” December 2-4

Every Brilliant Thing has been described as “the funniest and most heartwarming play you will ever see about depression.”

​You’re seven years old. Mom’s in hospital. Dad says she’s “done something stupid.” She finds it hard to be happy. So you start to make a list of everything that’s brilliant about the world. Everything that’s worth living for. 1. Ice cream. 2. Kung Fu movies. 3. Burning things. 4. Laughing so hard you shoot milk out your nose. 5. Construction cranes. 6. Me. You leave it on her pillow. You know she’s read it because she’s corrected your spelling. Soon, the list will take on a life of its own.

​The play is recommended for audience members ages 12 and up.​

All Tickets are $25.

Tickets for the December 2nd and 3rd performances can be purchased at The Good Witch Coffee Bar (Click HERE).

Tickets for the December 4th performance can be purchased at Hudson Valley Books for Humanity (Click HERE).

* 10% of ticket sales go to the Mental Health Association of Westchester.

Featuring only one actor, this hilariously heartwarming (and interactive) play is produced with audience participation. Patrons may find themselves helping to unravel the story about a woman grappling with her mother’s hardwired depression. The New York Times describes the script as “very charming… offers sentimentality without shame… guaranteed to keep your eyes brimming.”

Meghan Covington, River’s Edge Theatre Company’s Co-Artistic Director and Ardsley resident, will be playing the narrator in the show. As an actor, Meghan began working professionally 20 years ago, and she is no stranger to one-woman shows. In 2009 she played Miranda in the The Kennedy Center’s production of Miranda’s Waltz (a one-actor show with the National Symphony Orchestra). Other notable work took place regionally on the stages of Woolly Mammoth Theatre Co, The Shakespeare Theatre Co, Round House Theatre, Synetic Theatre, and Olney Theatre. In New York City, Meghan has performed at Manhattan Theatre Source and the Brick Theatre. And most recently she performed in the River’s Edge Theatre Co. production of The Parking Lot, as well as writing and directing Riverside Haunts Episodes I and II.

Jessica Irons, Artistic Director of Theater O, will be directing the show. Jessica, an Ossining resident, sits on the Board of Bethany Arts Community, and is the current president. She sat on the Board of Ossining MATTERS for six years, and for 10 years she was the Artistic Director of the award winning, New York City-based Andhow! Theater Company, where she fostered new plays from a seed of an idea through to full productions. She directed Off & Off Off Broadway at the Flea, The Ohio, HERE Arts Center, 78th Street Theater Lab, Dixon Place, The Blue Heron Arts Center, The Ontological at St. Mark’s Church in the Bowery New Georges and adobe theatre company. She was the Associate Artistic Director of Adobe Theatre Company and the Artistic Associate at Adirondack Theater Festival.

*The Mental Health Association of Westchester promotes mental health through advocacy, community education and direct services, reaching more than 10,000 individuals in the Hudson Valley region each year through its mission. Founded in 1946, MHA provides person-centered, trauma-informed and integrated behavioral health care in brick-and-mortar clinics and community locations. As a Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic, MHA works with individuals to reduce financial barriers to care and promotes whole person health through care teams of social workers, psychiatrists, peer specialists, nurses, substance use disorder counselors, care managers, employment specialists and more.

​

​