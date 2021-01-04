Pre-packed hot meals available on January 6th!

By Barrett Seaman-- Meriam E. “Mimi” Rocah was sworn in as the new Westchester District Attorney Monday in a ceremony...Read More
January 4, 2021
Happy New Year, Fish Friends!
January 4, 2021
By Linda Viertel-- That’s how Sasha Skon, owner, manager and “shemonger” of Sasha’s Seafood greeted her email customers placing orders...Read More
Racist Group’s Stickers in Villages Draw Quick Response
January 4, 2021
By Robert Kimmel-- Community reaction to racist, hate-group stickers widely posted in Sleepy Hollow and Tarrytown over the weekend was...Read More
Sleepy Hollow Honors Local Hero on His 100th Birthday
January 3, 2021
By Annabelle Allen--- Sleepy Hollow officials and residents gathered Saturday to salute World War II veteran Armando “Chick” Galella on...Read More
Start 2021 With a Shopping Trip to Tarrytown and Irvington’s Winter Season Markets
January 2, 2021
By Linda Viertel--- Cooking relief is on the way! Just after recovering from rich holiday meals and perhaps too much...Read More
Mr. Jones Goes to Washington “Laser-Focused On Delivering Results”
January 2, 2021
The day before he was to be sworn in as the newly-elected Representative of New York’s 17th Congressional District in...Read More
Public Resistance Hovers Over Waterfront Development Projects
January 1, 2021
By James Carsey-- Two major building projects under consideration by village trustees would bring about the most dramatic changes to...Read More
COVID Update: A Less Celebratory Eve To End A Year We Wish We Could Forget
December 31, 2020
By Barrett Seaman-- Fittingly, the Year 2020 ends drearily in the rivertowns. The weather is gray and wet, and the...Read More
The Many Ways the Rivertowns Provide Food Support for the Needy
December 29, 2020
By Robert Kimmel-- Providing meals for the needy, whose numbers have grown significantly during this year due to the...Read More
COVID Update: A Maelstrom of Messages
December 28, 2020
By Barrett Seaman— Coronavirus infections are going in one direction—up—as they have been since mid-fall. Deliveries of new vaccines are...Read More