Letters to the Editor POW'R Against Tobacco Commends the Town of Greenburgh Published 12 hours ago12h ago January 16, 2023 POW'R Against Tobacco congratulates the Town of Greenburgh for the adoption of a new local law that limits the display, advertising, and sale of tobacco products. Adopted a few weeks back, Chapter 453 entitled, "Tobacco Products and Smoking Paraphernalia, Prohibition of Sales, Display and Advertising of Specified Tobacco Products and Smoking Paraphernalia," will restrict the sale or offering of sale of any vaping products and smoking paraphernalia within 750 feet from public parks or any school which has students below the age of 21. Additionally, it will prohibit the advertising or display of any vaping products and smoking paraphernalia within 1,500 feet of any public park or school which has students below the age of 21. In New York State, the tobacco industry spends over half a million dollars a day to market its products and 90% of it is devoted to in-store advertising with bright colors and special discounts. To successfully recruit a generation of new smokers and maintain as many current smokers as possible, tobacco companies need to use marketing tricks like visibility, sales, and well-designed ads. Retail laws like Chapter 453 stifle these insidious efforts by the tobacco industry and send a message that the health and wellbeing of the community is more important than profit. We'd also like to extend our gratitude to the Edgemont Community Council for their fierce leadership and dedication to protecting the health and safety of Greenburgh residents. Please reach out to POW'R if you may be interested in making your community a healthier place to live, work, play, and shop! Molly Franco, MSW Community Engagement Coordinator, POW'R Against Tobacco Health Promotions Specialist, American Lung Association