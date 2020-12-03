POSTPONED: Holiday Market Now Dec. 12

Another day, another 2020 curveball! We’ve been tracking the forecast for the past few days and the increasing likelihood of cold, windy rain for most of the day on Saturday has left us with the hard choice to postpone our holiday market until

We did want to note this is notably a bit historic for us because we typically always operate “rain or shine.” Yet, in this most challenging year where we know our community really relies on being able to safely shop outside (and most especially was looking forward to holiday gift shopping in the open air), we felt it made the best sense for our customers and vendors to take another crack at it a week later. Now we just pray to the weather gods to be kind and reward our patience!