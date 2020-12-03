POSTPONED: Holiday Market Now Dec. 12

We did want to note this is notably a bit historic for us because we typically always operate “rain or shine.” Yet, in this most challenging year where we know our community really relies on being able to safely shop outside (and most especially was looking forward to holiday gift shopping in the open air), we felt it made the best sense for our customers and vendors to take another crack at it a week later. Now we just pray to the weather gods to be kind and reward our patience!
The great news is most of our vendors are able to still join us on the 12th and you’ll be even closer to holiday occasions to stock up. We’ll be updating our website and sending off a new newsletter early next week with the final roster. In the meantime, we hope you’re still able to join us and we deeply apologize to anyone who is let down by the date change. No one is more disappointed than us to have to switch gears but we’re hopeful for a wonderful turnout to support our amazing local farmers and small business owners.
Thank you!
– Your Friends at the TaSH