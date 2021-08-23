Pop Up Vaccine Clinic Scheduled at SH Middle School

August 23, 2021

The Tarrytown School District is running a vaccine clinic at its Sleepy Hollow Middle School Gymnasium. The clinic will run from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. on August 30; second dose from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. on September 20.

The vaccine is available to all Sleepy Hollow and Tarrytown community members.

Residents can register via the below link:

https://apps2.health.ny.gov/doh2/applinks/cdmspr/2/counties?DateID=CA015…

