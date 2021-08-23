Community NewsHealth NewsSleepy Hollow News Pop Up Vaccine Clinic Scheduled at SH Middle School Published 8 hours ago8h ago • Bookmarks: 4 August 23, 2021 The Tarrytown School District is running a vaccine clinic at its Sleepy Hollow Middle School Gymnasium. The clinic will run from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. on August 30; second dose from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. on September 20. The vaccine is available to all Sleepy Hollow and Tarrytown community members.Advertisement Residents can register via the below link: https://apps2.health.ny.gov/doh2/applinks/cdmspr/2/counties?DateID=CA015… Share the News!Advertisement Community News Health News Sleepy Hollow News Tarrytown News Pop Up Vaccine Clinic Scheduled at SH Middle School August 23, 2021 The Tarrytown School District is running a vaccine clinic at its Sleepy Hollow Middle School Gymnasium. The clinic will run from... Read More Local News Rivertowns Apres Henri, (un petit) deluge August 23, 2021 By Barrett Seaman— The land on both sides of the Hudson was already saturated when Henri paid a visit and... Read More COVID News Top News REGENERON’S CO-FOUNDER SEES A LONG COVID SIEGE AHEAD August 23, 2021 By Barrett Seaman— George Yancopoulos, co-founder, along with Dr. Leonard Schleifer, of Tarrytown-based Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, has every reason to be... Read More Top News Henri Update: Rain In The Rivertowns As Of Sunday night, August 22 August 22, 2021 By Barrett Seaman— As it turns out, all the government officials were right: it’s the rain that is posing the... Read More Top News Henri Update: Lots Of Rain But Less Wind Likely Now August 22, 2021 By Barrett Seaman— In anticipation of taking a direct hit and remembering all too well what happened with superstorm Sandy,... Read More Arts & Entertainment News & Events River’s Edge Theatre Co. To Present “The Green Plays Project” on Sept. 25 in Pierson Park August 22, 2021 River’s Edge Theatre Company will present “The Green Plays Project,” an outdoor theater event featuring one-act plays about climate change,... Read More Top News Hurricane Henri May Pay A Visit Chez Nous August 21, 2021 By Barrett Seaman— As Tropical Storm Henri, now officially a hurricane, comes within 500 miles of the New York Metro... Read More Community News Irvington News Abbott House Meets International Accreditation Standards August 20, 2021 By Barrett Seaman-- Irvington-based Abbott House, long known as a refuge for foster care children, unaccompanied minors and others with... Read More Food in the Rivertowns Corn and Red Bell Pepper Side Dish August 20, 2021 By Linda Viertel - August is the time we’ve all been waiting for- when fresh, locally grown sweet corn appears... Read More Business News Local News Tarrytown News New Businesses Set up Shop in Tarrytown August 17, 2021 By Brianna Staudt — Tarrytown residents and visitors have likely noticed a new storefront or two recently. The Hudson Independent... Read More 4 recommendedShareShareTweetSharePin itCopy linkEmailPrint