Support our Sponsors
  • Dutchess County Fair
  • Crafts at Lyndhurst - Fall 2025 - Tarrytown, NY
Environmental News

Pop Up Monarch Butterfly Release At Rockefeller State Park Preserve

• Bookmarks: 12

August 29, 2025

Saturday August 30th, 12:00 noon at the Visitor’s Center Courtyard
We are so excited to host our second Monarch Butterfly Release of the season! Thank you to everybody who came out on Wednesday for the first release; we were stunned by the turnout and enthusiasm.

Each year, our volunteer Shayla Schott and her daughter, Hailey, rescue a number of monarch eggs from milkweed plants that otherwise would be mowed down in routine trail maintenance.

This year, Shayla and Hailey raised a group of caterpillars that are ready to eclose (emerge) from their chrysalities (plural for chrysalis).

On Saturday at noon, join us as we release the adult butterflies in our courtyard for this special event. Some of these butterflies may migrate all the way to Mexico to overwinter south of the border!

Support our Sponsors
  • Gym Cats - Westchester Ninja Cats program
  • La Catena Restaurant - Ardsley, New York
  • New townhouses in Sleepy Hollow

See you there!

Martha, Shayla, and the RSPP Events Team

rspp.events@parks.ny.gov
Read or leave a comment on this story...

Support our Sponsors
  • Andrea Martone Tarrytown and Sleepy Hollow real estate
  • Christian Nursery School in Dobbs Ferry
  • Piccola Trattoria open for brunch - Dobbs Ferry
  • Sustainable Westchester - Clean Energy - Westchester Power
Abbott House, Lyndhurst Team Up for Program on Bees

Abbott House, Lyndhurst Team Up for Program on Bees

August 29, 2025
By Rick Pezzullo--- Children and staff at Abbott House in Irvington were buzzing this summer about an innovative educational program...
Read More
Music Hall Plays Host To ‘One Night of Queen’

Music Hall Plays Host To ‘One Night of Queen’

August 29, 2025
By W.B. King-- Freddie Mercury once said, “The most important thing, darling, is to live a fabulous life.” For the...
Read More
Pop Up Monarch Butterfly Release At Rockefeller State Park Preserve

Pop Up Monarch Butterfly Release At Rockefeller State Park Preserve

August 29, 2025
Saturday August 30th, 12:00 noon at the Visitor's Center Courtyard We are so excited to host our second Monarch Butterfly...
Read More
Review of Rental Housing Project in Tarrytown Continues

Review of Rental Housing Project in Tarrytown Continues

August 26, 2025
By Rick Pezzullo--- The Tarrytown Planning Board continued its review this week of a proposed rental housing project at 303...
Read More
Hackley Looking for Payback on the Gridiron

Hackley Looking for Payback on the Gridiron

August 25, 2025
By Tom Pedulla--- Imagine Hackley’s frustration last season after winning every regular-season game and looking as good in the playoffs...
Read More
Injected Lips = Mega Trucks

Injected Lips = Mega Trucks

August 24, 2025
INJECTED LIPS=MEGA TRUCKS: The supersizing of American gender By Krista Madsen So, Middle America (which lives in the midst of us in...
Read More
West Nile Virus Is Here—But Don’t Panic

West Nile Virus Is Here—But Don’t Panic

August 23, 2025
By Barrett Seaman-- A handful of cases of West Nile Virus in New York City and Yonkers has sparked concern...
Read More
Ardsley Scout Seeks Donations to Build Dog Park

Ardsley Scout Seeks Donations to Build Dog Park

August 21, 2025
By Rick Pezzullo---   A Life Scout from Ardsley Boy Scouts Troop 3 is asking for help from the community...
Read More
Dobbs Ferry Poised to Revamp Theater into Live Performance Venue

Dobbs Ferry Poised to Revamp Theater into Live Performance Venue

August 20, 2025
By Susan Treiman--- Imagine Dobbs Ferry as a lively theater, concert, and special events destination. That’s exactly what’s being considered,...
Read More
Tarrytown’s Kyle Family Reunites Once Again

Tarrytown’s Kyle Family Reunites Once Again

August 18, 2025
By Toni Bynoe-Wall and Donald H. Whitely-- The Kyle-Shelton Family celebrated its Annual Family Reunion during this year’s 4th of...
Read More
12 recommended
print iconPrint
0 notes
102 views
bookmark icon