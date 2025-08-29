Pop Up Monarch Butterfly Release At Rockefeller State Park Preserve

Each year, our volunteer Shayla Schott and her daughter, Hailey, rescue a number of monarch eggs from milkweed plants that otherwise would be mowed down in routine trail maintenance.

This year, Shayla and Hailey raised a group of caterpillars that are ready to eclose (emerge) from their chrysalities (plural for chrysalis).

On Saturday at noon, join us as we release the adult butterflies in our courtyard for this special event. Some of these butterflies may migrate all the way to Mexico to overwinter south of the border!

See you there!

Martha, Shayla, and the RSPP Events Team

rspp.events@parks.ny.gov