Polling Places Set for Special Election on Cannabis Dispensaries in Dobbs Ferry

March 8, 2023

By Rick Pezzullo–

The date and polling places have been set for a permissive referendum in the Village of Dobbs Ferry regarding cannabis dispensaries.

On Tuesday, March 21, the Westchester County Board of Elections will conduct a Special Election on possibly reversing a Dobbs Ferry Board of Trustees last December to opt-in to allowing adult-use retail dispensaries in the village.

Sponsor

The closely watched decision, which followed a public hearing where about 25 residents were evenly split, occurred slightly more than a year after trustees voted to opt-out of a provision in The New York State Marijuana Regulation and Taxation Act that became law in March 2021, making marijuana consumption legal and permitting municipalities to decide whether they will permit dispensaries in their jurisdictions.

Opting out gave Dobbs Ferry officials the flexibility to change their minds. Once a municipal opts-in, it’s bound by that decision.

However, those opposed to the measure were able to obtain enough signatures from residents who voted in last year’s gubernatorial election to force the village to conduct a special election.

Polls on March 21 will be open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

In-person voting will take place in the gym lobby of Dobbs Ferry High School at 505 Broadway; community room of Dobbs Ferry Public Library at 55 Main St.; second floor board room of Dobbs Ferry Village Hall at 112 Main St.; Ogden Engine Co. at 203 Ashford Ave.; and gym of Springhurst School at 175 Walgrove Ave.

The Special Election is not eligible for early voting. However, absentee voting is available.

Residents who would like to apply for absentee voting may do so by any of the following:

Electronically through the New York State Absentee Ballot Application Portal

Sending an email request to the Westchester County Board of Elections at: BOE-WestAbsentee@westchestergov.com

Sending a fax request to 914-995-7753 or 914-995-3190

Going in person to the Westchester County Board of Elections, 25 Quarropas St., White Plains, NY 10601

Mailing a paper application to the Westchester County Board of Elections, 25 Quarropas St., White Plains, NY 10601.