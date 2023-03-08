Sponsor
  • ad: Re-Elect Mayor Ken Wray
  • You Can Be in a Hud Indy Ad Too
Dobbs Ferry News
Government & Politics

Polling Places Set for Special Election on Cannabis Dispensaries in Dobbs Ferry

Dobbs Ferry residents will vote March 21 on whether to support or oppose cannabis dispensaries.
March 8, 2023

By Rick Pezzullo–

The date and polling places have been set for a permissive referendum in the Village of Dobbs Ferry regarding cannabis dispensaries.

On Tuesday, March 21, the Westchester County Board of Elections will conduct a Special Election on possibly reversing a Dobbs Ferry Board of Trustees last December to opt-in to allowing adult-use retail dispensaries in the village.

Sponsor
Donate to The Hudson Independent

The closely watched decision, which followed a public hearing where about 25 residents were evenly split, occurred slightly more than a year after trustees voted to opt-out of a provision in The New York State Marijuana Regulation and Taxation Act that became law in March 2021, making marijuana consumption legal and permitting municipalities to decide whether they will permit dispensaries in their jurisdictions.

Opting out gave Dobbs Ferry officials the flexibility to change their minds. Once a municipal opts-in, it’s bound by that decision.

However, those opposed to the measure were able to obtain enough signatures from residents who voted in last year’s gubernatorial election to force the village to conduct a special election.

Polls on March 21 will be open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

In-person voting will take place in the gym lobby of Dobbs Ferry High School at 505 Broadway; community room of Dobbs Ferry Public Library at 55 Main St.; second floor board room of Dobbs Ferry Village Hall at 112 Main St.; Ogden Engine Co. at 203 Ashford Ave.; and gym of Springhurst School at 175 Walgrove Ave.

The Special Election is not eligible for early voting. However, absentee voting is available.

Residents who would like to apply for absentee voting may do so by any of the following:

  • Electronically through the New York State Absentee Ballot Application Portal
  • Sending an email request to the Westchester County Board of Elections at: BOE-WestAbsentee@westchestergov.com 
  • Sending a fax request to 914-995-7753 or 914-995-3190
  • Going in person to the Westchester County Board of Elections, 25 Quarropas St., White Plains, NY 10601
  • Mailing a paper application to the Westchester County Board of Elections, 25 Quarropas St., White Plains, NY 10601.

 

 

Read or leave a comment on this story...

Sponsor
Andrea Martone - real estate in Sleepy Hollow, Tarrytown and the Rivertowns
Polling Places Set for Special Election on Cannabis Dispensaries in Dobbs Ferry

Polling Places Set for Special Election on Cannabis Dispensaries in Dobbs Ferry

March 8, 2023
By Rick Pezzullo-- The date and polling places have been set for a permissive referendum in the Village of Dobbs...
Read More
A Newly Anointed “Youth Poet Laureate” Plans to Take Her Job Seriously

A Newly Anointed “Youth Poet Laureate” Plans to Take Her Job Seriously

March 7, 2023
By Aurora Horn— Meet Alexa Murphy, a 16-year-old junior at The Masters School in Dobbs Ferry and a resident of...
Read More
Washington Irving’s Sketch Book Intro, Excerpt 3: The Final Years

Washington Irving’s Sketch Book Intro, Excerpt 3: The Final Years

March 6, 2023
By Krista Madsen--  This is the third and last installment excerpt from a new introduction by Krista Madsen for Washington...
Read More
Art for the Elderly–Assisted by AI

Art for the Elderly–Assisted by AI

March 6, 2023
By Jeff Wilson-- A picture is worth a thousand words, they say. At the Andrus on Hudson Nursing Home, folks...
Read More
Irvington Theater’s 3rd Annual Short Play Fest to Stage Six Plays Plus a Musical

Irvington Theater’s 3rd Annual Short Play Fest to Stage Six Plays Plus a Musical

March 4, 2023
For the 3rd consecutive year, Irvington Theater will once again present the Arts Incubator Short Play Fest: a free celebration...
Read More
Say Cheese! It’s Time for the Rivertowns to Get Cultured

Say Cheese! It’s Time for the Rivertowns to Get Cultured

March 1, 2023
By Shana Liebman-- On March 2, Bloomy Cheese & Provisions will cut the ribbon on their new Dobbs Ferry store,...
Read More
Irvington Names Village Hall Plaza After Madam C. J. Walker

Irvington Names Village Hall Plaza After Madam C. J. Walker

March 1, 2023
By Barrett Seaman-- On the last day of February, a goodly crowd of more than 70 crammed into the foyer...
Read More
Area Cops Get Medical Training for Active Shooter Situations

Area Cops Get Medical Training for Active Shooter Situations

February 28, 2023
By Barrett Seaman— Rock music blared. Strobe lights played havoc with op-art stripes on the walls, distracting the officers’ eyes...
Read More
Dobbs Ferry Schools Super Outlines State of the District

Dobbs Ferry Schools Super Outlines State of the District

February 27, 2023
By Rick Pezzullo--- The first ever community forum in the Dobbs Ferry School District was held earlier this month. The...
Read More
Smith to Retire After Six Terms as Irvington Mayor

Smith to Retire After Six Terms as Irvington Mayor

February 26, 2023
By Barrett Seaman-- When he first ran for village trustee in 2009, Brian Smith was a registered Republican. When he...
Read More
print iconPrint
0 notes
2 views
bookmark icon