Policy-Focused Debate For The 92nd State Assembly Seat

October 19, 2022

By Barrett Seaman–

The debate between Democrat MaryJane Shimsky and Republican/Conservative Carlo Valente on Monday, October 17 was a familiar duel between a political insider and an outsider “citizen candidate” vying for a seat in the New York State Assembly. The seat for the 92nd Assembly District was previously held by Tom Abinanti, whom Shimsky defeated in the August primary.

A Marine veteran and resident of Hawthorne currently working as the building inspector for the Town of Eastchester, Valente also serves as a volunteer fire fighter in his community. In the debate, he declared himself “not beholden to anyone…a citizen candidate. I’m here to fight for the community and to challenge Albany.”

Shimsky, a ten-year Westchester County Legislator with an established reputation as a retail politician who regularly shows up at potluck suppers and Rotary Club meetings, touted the Democrats’ record of progress in a host of areas along with an admission that more needs to be done.

The hour-long exchange was refreshingly devoid of personal attacks, focusing instead on real policy issues, albeit somewhat short on specific solutions to mutually agreed-upon problems.

Valente opened with a sweeping condemnation of “one-party rule” in Albany that has driven, he claimed, more than a million residents (“probably 100,000 this past year”) out of state, leaving an unaffordable housing market and cashless bail-induced crime.

Shimsky acknowledged the high cost of housing in Westchester and called for creative solutions, including collaboration with New York City on finding solutions. She also declared a need for state government to move more quickly towards “a carbon-free future” and for preparing for the next pandemic.

Issue by issue, the two candidates reflected familiar policy differences—but not always.

On reproductive rights—Shimsky called herself “a stalwart supporter of a woman’s right to choose,” citing the county legislature’s passage of a bill to criminalize attacks on abortion clinics and calling for an amendment to the state’s constitution to codify abortion rights. Valente, like many Republicans in the state, conceded that legal abortion has been the law of the land since 1970. While claiming that he personally was pro-life, he left the door open by saying that many aspects of the abortion debate were “nuanced” and that “we should have a conversation about that.”

On the state’s budget—Valente charged that the approach to the budget “is upside down in Albany” and criticized subsidies for stadiums upstate that benefit only billionaires as well as too-rich a deal to get Micron to set up shop near Syracuse. There is a need to attract “innovative businesses, new technology,” he said adding “It doesn’t make sense to spend more than you are going to make.” Shimsky focused on the school system’s overreliance on property taxes. “What we need to do is realign,” she said. “We have to look at changing the tax structure so that senior citizens and others can stay in their homes.”

On the Environmental Bond Act—Not much difference here. Shimsky noted that “our infrastructure is suffering greatly from the effects of climate change.” Valente asked “Who’s going to say no? Obviously we all want clean air and water.” But, he cautioned, “we also have to follow through and make sure that what the money is allocated for is actually being used for.”

On climate change—Shimsky stated that “resiliency from flooding and extreme weather events are going to have to be written into our building codes.” Albany, she said, was moving in that direction” but said the state had to do more to assure that all new buildings would be “net-zero energy consumers.” Valente, claiming that he had “a background in construction,” charged that the state relied on a bidding system that awarded “the least responsible bidder.” That and substandard oversight, he said, “will continue as long as we continue to elect career politicians.”

On New York’s bail reform—Valente called it “one of the biggest debacles that Albany and the Democrats have ever passed.” He claimed that “forty percent of those that are released are re-arrested for additional felony crimes.” Shimsky acknowledged that the results have been “a mixed bag,” but then asked, “Are we going to lock up everyone charged with a crime until they go to trial?…We’re going to have to figure out which people are safe to let out and which ae not,” she said. “We need to adjust but we cannot repeal.”

Gun safety—Valente claimed that “criminals don’t care about gun laws” and argued that “The great equalizer is a well-trained, lawful gun-owner.” Shimsky acknowledged that “people may have the right to carry guns” but that that “has to be tempered by the right of other people not to get shot.” New York State, she said, has one of the lowest murder rates in the country in part because of its restrictive gun laws.

Election reform—Shimsky endorses the no-excuse absentee ballot. Noting that deep-red Utah has had all mail-in voting for years without problems, she said, “We should allow people to vote where they are, when it’s convenient for them, and they can make thoughtful decisions.” Valente recalled that the ballot issue was put before New York voters last year as a referendum and they voted it down. “Democrats in Albany took it upon themselves to say ‘we don’t want to listen to the citizens of New York, so we’re going to pass it.’” He added, “and they did.” The best solution, he said, was to adopt a voter ID requirement. He also advocates open primaries and said he has no problem with early and/or absentee voting.

Vaccine mandates—Valente said he was “pro-vaccine” but against mandated vaccination. “An informed public.” He assured, “is going to do the right thing.” Shimsky contended that vaccine mandates were what made measles and polio go away but that the tee coming back because too many people are refusing vaccines. “We have to enforce our vaccine mandates,” she averred. “Without it, we’ll go back to Victorian times.”

Rights of the disabled—There were no significant differences on this issue, in part because Valente’s own experience with a disabled younger brother that left him advocating for more expanded services. “New York,” he said, “can do more.”

Affordable housing—Valente returned to his advocacy for more quality building material and better oversight. He always declared himself a proponent of using old but airtight cargo containers for affordable housing. Shimsky complained that “People in Albany think of Westchester as an affluent, leafy suburb like the Dick van Dyke Show updated. They don’t see all the people who can’t afford their housing or are barely holding on.” She claimed that “well over two thirds of Westchester County residents have a hard time affording their housing.” She advocates working together with New York City, which has similar problems but also some innovative solutions.

Lost gas tax revenue due to growing electric vehicle use—This question seemed to catch both candidates off guard, eliciting no solution proposals, but instead this response from Valente: “I love electric vehicles, but I don’t think the government should force the market; I think the buying public should dictate the market.”

Public schools—Both credited the state with having a strong public school system. Valente said there was a need to “quell wasteful spending and, again, use high quality materials in construction. Shimsky described three types of schools just within the district: suburban districts with great schools but exorbitant property taxes; districts with relatively high numbers of English language learners and subsidized school lunch recipients, and, now that parts of Yonkers were in district 92, inner city districts with limited resources. “There’s a lot wrong with the formulas at this point that don’t work for many of the school districts,” she said.

In his closing statement, Valente urged viewers to “vote out the career politicians; vote out the ones who jump from one political office to another. Tell Albany that we, the public, hold the power.” Shimsky countered: “Experience is not a bad thing, and that’s what we’re going to need to move the state forward.”