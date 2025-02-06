Police Promotions in Tarrytown

February 6, 2025

At its February 3, 2025 meeting, Tarrytown’s trustees officially promoted three village police officers and added a fourth, previously a member of the New York City Police Department. Veteran officer Detective Sergeant Daryl Stiloski was promoted to the rank of Lieutenant. Sergeant Dennis Smith was promoted to the rank of Detective Sergeant. Officer Michael Gagliardi was promoted to the rank of Sergeant. And the board welcomed a new hire, Police Officer Claudio Liranzo, formerly of the NYPD.