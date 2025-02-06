Support our Sponsors
Gullotta House Charity Plunge - 2025
Tarrytown News

Police Promotions in Tarrytown

Veteran officers Stiloski, Smith and Gagliardi awarded promotions while former NYPD officer Liranzo joins the Tarrytown force
February 6, 2025

At its February 3, 2025 meeting, Tarrytown’s trustees officially promoted three village police officers and added a fourth, previously a member of the New York City Police Department. Veteran officer Detective Sergeant Daryl Stiloski was promoted to the rank of Lieutenant. Sergeant Dennis Smith was promoted to the rank of Detective Sergeant. Officer Michael Gagliardi was promoted to the rank of Sergeant. And the board welcomed a new hire, Police Officer Claudio Liranzo, formerly of the NYPD.

