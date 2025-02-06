By Rick Pezzullo--- A nurse practitioner from Elmsford who stole the identities of 12 medical doctors and orchestrated an $11.2...Read More
February 6, 2025
At its February 3, 2025 meeting, Tarrytown’s trustees officially promoted three village police officers and added a fourth, previously a member of the New York City Police Department. Veteran officer Detective Sergeant Daryl Stiloski was promoted to the rank of Lieutenant. Sergeant Dennis Smith was promoted to the rank of Detective Sergeant. Officer Michael Gagliardi was promoted to the rank of Sergeant. And the board welcomed a new hire, Police Officer Claudio Liranzo, formerly of the NYPD.Read or leave a comment on this story...
Police Promotions in Tarrytown
February 6, 2025
At its February 3, 2025 meeting, Tarrytown’s trustees officially promoted three village police officers and added a fourth, previously a...Read More
Ardsley Senior a Force Inside for Panthers
February 6, 2025
By Tom Pedulla--- No element in basketball is celebrated more than scoring. Fans delight in spectacular drives to the basket...Read More
Jimmy Vivino Talks Career, New Album and Valentine’s Day Show at Cap with Bill Murray & His Blood Brothers
February 5, 2025
By W.B. King-- Even before dropping the needle on the seminal blues-rock album Super Session in 1968, a then 13-year-old...Read More
World-Build (& -Burn)
February 5, 2025
WORLD-BUILD (& -BURN): Seeing red in the Handmaid's Tale By Krista Madsen A new Handmaid’s Tale season, the sixth and last, is set for...Read More
Black History Month to be Celebrated at Paulding School Saturday
February 5, 2025
By Rick Pezzullo--- The Village of Tarrytown, in partnership with The Tarrytown and Sleepy Hollow Farmers Market (The TaSH), will be recognizing...Read More
Black History Month Art Exhibit
February 4, 2025
County Executive (and candidate) Ken Jenkins dropped by Tarrytown's Warner Library to take in the Black History Month Art Exhibit...Read More
Spelling Bee Makes Fun-Filled Return to Town Hall Theater in Irvington
February 3, 2025
By Jeff Wilson--- With friends like these, who needs tax revenue for the library’s special programs? The Twelfth Community-Wide Spelling...Read More
Over My Dead Body
January 31, 2025
OVER MY DEAD BODY: (Or when Hell freezes over) By Krista Madsen RECRUDESCENCE When authorities spatulated Trump’s treasonous batter off the Capitol’s...Read More
Greater Irvington Land Trust Launches 2025 Community Grant Program
January 29, 2025
The Greater Irvington Land Trust (GILT) is launching its 2025 Community Grant Program this week. The Community Grant Program provides...Read More
