Police Officer Exam (And CRAM for the Exam!)

March 2, 2021

Westchester County has announced it’s Police Exam. This test is only offered once every 3-4 years. If you have any interest in becoming a Police Officer here in Tarrytown (or anywhere in Westchester County) now is the time to take the test. You must file for the exam March 1 – March 29 learn more https://exams.westchestergov.com/webexam/PE/listOpenToAllExams.htm

If you are interested in taking the exam, the Village is offering a FREE Prep Course. The course will be held April 25, 2021 via zoom. If interested in the cram course please email ccole@tarrytowngov.com

