Police Activity in Irvington

Lourdes Lisbeth Aymar charged with Grand Larceny
September 23, 2022

A woman hired by an Irvington family to clean their house was arrested this past week on charges of grand larceny in the third degree for stealing jewelry while in the house. A search warrant was executed shortly thereafter to search her house in White Plains, where evidence was recovered.

According to the Irvington police, the woman, Lourdes Lisbeth Aymar, is believed to do similar work elsewhere in Westchester. “Please contact your local police department,” the department wrote in a statement, “if you believe you have been a victim of a crime.”

Separately, an unrelated car chase by Dobbs Ferry police led to a collision on Irvingto;’s south side. Three suspects fled the scene on foot. Two had not been apprehended as of Friday night. One was arrested and discovered to be in possession of a loaded firearm. An unloaded gun was found in the vehicle.

“The police activity has concluded,” Irvington police reported in a village-wide message, “and there is no longer a threat to the public at this time. Students are safe to walk to school and people can go about their day as normal. We appreciate your understanding, and as always, if you see anything suspicious or need our assistance please don’t hesitate to call us.”

Police Activity in Irvington

