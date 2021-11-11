Community NewsLifestyleSleepy Hollow News Pocantico Hills Marathon to Make its Debut Saturday Published 3 hours ago3h ago • Bookmarks: 3 A trail in Rockefeller State Park Preserve (Heidi Fuhrman) November 11, 2021 By Rick Pezzullo— More than 140 runners are expected to take part in the inaugural Pocantico Hills Marathon this Saturday, Nov. 13.Advertisement The challenging 26-mile race will kick off in the Rockwood Hall section of Rockefeller State Park Preserve in Sleepy Hollow at 8 a.m., a year after it was postponed by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Trail Conference A.C. running club is hosting the marathon. Race Director Charlie Gadol said organizers were looking for a unique venue for the fundraising event, and Rockefeller State Park fit the bill in many ways. “This seemed like an ideal place,” Gadol said. “It’s very scenic, there’s views of the Hudson, and runners will run by fields, stone fences and animals. It’s tough up and down. I think it was a great place for a race.” Participants ranging in age from 17 to 73 will be competing for top honors. It’s a single loop course on wide, groomed carriage roads with a lot of hills. “There was a lot of enthusiasm for holding a longer event there,” Gadol said. “We have to make sure it goes well and everybody likes it.” Phelps Hospital Northwell Health is the major sponsor of the race and will be providing a lot of medical support. There will be eight aid stations along the route providing runners with water, electrolyte drinks, chips, candy, boiled potatoes, salt, pickles, peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, and vegetable broth, plus first aid. There will be approximately 70 volunteers lending a hand. “This just doesn’t happen without the volunteers,” Gadol said. “It’s really an amazing effort.” Besides Phelps, other sponsors include the New York New Jersey Trail Conference, Tailwind Nutrition, The North Face, Westchester Road Runner, Croton Running Company, The Wired Runner and Sassquad Trail Runner. Proceeds from the race will go directly to the Friends of Rockefeller State Park Preserve and the New York New Jersey Trail Conference, which maintains and develops trails in New York and New Jersey. To read or leave a comment, click here or scroll down...Share the News!Advertisement Community News Lifestyle Sleepy Hollow News Pocantico Hills Marathon to Make its Debut Saturday November 11, 2021 By Rick Pezzullo— More than 140 runners are expected to take part in the inaugural Pocantico Hills Marathon this Saturday,... Read More Business News Top News ‘Doesn’t Feel like a Short-Term Glitch’: Materials Shortages Rock Construction Projects November 10, 2021 By Barrett Seaman — The Hudson Independent presents "The Supply Chain Crisis Isn't Just Global; It's Local," a series describing... Read More Community News COVID News Dobbs Ferry News Health News Top News They’re Here! COVID Vaccines for 5-Through-11–Year-Olds November 9, 2021 By Barrett Seaman — Normally, the parking lot behind the medical office building on Ashford Avenue in Dobbs Ferry would... Read More Community News Rivertowns Where Matters Stand with the Broadway Bike Path November 9, 2021 By Barrett Seaman — A drinks and hors d’oeuvres reception at a Sleepy Hollow restaurant early in November drew a... Read More Business News Dobbs Ferry News Without Cheese Or Waiters, it Was Time to Close November 7, 2021 By Barrett Seaman — The Hudson Independent presents "The Supply Chain Crisis Isn't Just Global; It's Local," a series describing... Read More Community News Tarrytown News Rotary Club of the Tarrytowns To Celebrate 100th Anniversary November 6, 2021 By Robert Kimmel — With an extensive history of supporting a multitude of philanthropical activities, the Rotary Club of the... Read More Community News Environmental News Government News Sleepy Hollow News Senators Seek Support of Bills Silencing Gas-Powered Lawn Equipment November 5, 2021 By Rick Pezzullo — Two state senators joined Sleepy Hollow Mayor Ken Wray at Devries Park Nov. 3 to bring... Read More Business News Top News The Supply Chain Crisis Isn’t Just Global — it’s Local November 5, 2021 By Barrett Seaman — Hardly a day goes by without a headline story about the breakdown in the international supply... Read More Politics Full 2021 General Election Results November 4, 2021 By Brianna Staudt — Unofficial results are in from this week's general election. See below for winners for each race... Read More Politics Tarrytown News Top News Brown and Dems Fend off Two Slates of Challengers in Tarrytown November 3, 2021 By Brianna Staudt — Tarrytown Mayoral Candidate and Trustee Karen Brown and the three candidates for trustee joining her on... Read More 3 recommendedShareShareTweetSharePin itCopy linkEmailPrint