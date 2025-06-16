Support our Sponsors
  • RiverArts Music Tour
  • Masters School Graduation
Letters-to-the-Editor & Commentary

PLEASE SHOP LOCALLY, SUPPORT OUR LOCAL COMMUNITY MERCHANTS

• Bookmarks: 2

June 16, 2025

Dear Greenburgh Residents,

On my recent bicycle rides throughout our beautiful Town and walks in the business district of E Hartsdale Ave, I have been alarmed by seeing less and less foot traffic on the streets adjacent to our local retail shopping areas. I believe this trend reflects current economic uncertainty and portends for diminished business for our small retail store owners. I am becoming extremely concerned for the future viability of our merchant friends.

The financial burden of tariffs, ever increasing prices and a tenuous economic outlook have slowed public purchasing significantly throughout the country, and in Greenburgh as well.

Support our Sponsors
  • Gullotta House 10th Anniversary Celebration
  • La Catena Restaurant - Ardsley, New York

Our local merchants have been the backbone of our community for decades, providing products and services we have all required and enjoyed. These small business owners have become neighbors and friends, and are suffering financially, as are many members of our community. They need our support.

I would appreciate you and your families joining me by shopping locally whenever you are able, in support to our local merchant friends, who have been supporting our families for so many years. The viability of our retail business community goes hand in hand with the viability of our entire Town and your assistance is needed.

Your help and consideration would be greatly appreciated.

Thank you.

Paul Feiner, Greenburgh Town Supervisor

Read or leave a comment on this story...

Support our Sponsors
  • Andrea Martone Westchester real estate agent - Tarrytown listing
  • La Catena Restaurant - Ardsley, New York
  • Piccola Trattoria open for brunch - Dobbs Ferry
Hastings’ Caitlin Thomas: Born To Run

Hastings’ Caitlin Thomas: Born To Run

June 16, 2025
By Tom Pedulla-- No one pushes Caitlin Thomas harder than she does. And the results have been extraordinary as she...
Read More
Touchtree

Touchtree

June 16, 2025
TOUCHTREE: Meet Tessitura By Krista Madsen Throughout my oft-dark journey here of writing weekly essays on topics ranging from the groupies who gravitate...
Read More
Fish Flotilla Celebrates Migration

Fish Flotilla Celebrates Migration

June 15, 2025
By Elizabeth Tucker-- In the late spring, a “Serengeti-scale” migration takes place under the quiet surface of the Hudson. Vast...
Read More
The Masters School Holds 2025 Upper School Graduation

The Masters School Holds 2025 Upper School Graduation

June 14, 2025
The Masters School in Dobbs Ferry held its Upper School graduation ceremony on May 31. The following is a complete...
Read More
Attention Consumers: Westchester Has Your Back, Now More than Ever

Attention Consumers: Westchester Has Your Back, Now More than Ever

June 13, 2025
By Jeff Wilson-- On June 10, with members of the Westchester County Board of Legislators in attendance, County Executive Ken...
Read More
Greenburgh Firefighter Convicted in Domestic Violence Case

Greenburgh Firefighter Convicted in Domestic Violence Case

June 12, 2025
By Rick Pezzullo--- A Greenburgh firefighter was convicted Wednesday of two counts of third-degree assault for attacking his former girlfriend...
Read More
Hackley Class of 2025 Receives Diplomas

Hackley Class of 2025 Receives Diplomas

June 12, 2025
By Rick Pezzullo--- Ninety-four students in the Hackley School Class of 2025 received their diplomas June 7 during a commencement...
Read More
Grahame Lesh And Friends Reinvigorate Hudson River Music Festival 

Grahame Lesh And Friends Reinvigorate Hudson River Music Festival 

June 12, 2025
.By W.B. King-- As folk icon Pete Seeger once said, “The world would be an infinitely better place if everyone...
Read More
Edge-on-Hudson: Filling Out Nicely

Edge-on-Hudson: Filling Out Nicely

June 11, 2025
By Barrett Seaman— Stone by stone, building by building, the broad swath of Hudson riverfront land that was once a...
Read More
Case Against Accused Lighthouse Vandals Pushed To Late August

Case Against Accused Lighthouse Vandals Pushed To Late August

June 9, 2025
By Barrett Seaman-- The two “adult” defendants in the criminal case stemming from the May 31 decimation of the Tarrytown...
Read More
2 recommended
print iconPrint
0 notes
80 views
bookmark icon