PLEASE SHOP LOCALLY, SUPPORT OUR LOCAL COMMUNITY MERCHANTS

June 16, 2025

Dear Greenburgh Residents,

On my recent bicycle rides throughout our beautiful Town and walks in the business district of E Hartsdale Ave, I have been alarmed by seeing less and less foot traffic on the streets adjacent to our local retail shopping areas. I believe this trend reflects current economic uncertainty and portends for diminished business for our small retail store owners. I am becoming extremely concerned for the future viability of our merchant friends.

The financial burden of tariffs, ever increasing prices and a tenuous economic outlook have slowed public purchasing significantly throughout the country, and in Greenburgh as well.

Our local merchants have been the backbone of our community for decades, providing products and services we have all required and enjoyed. These small business owners have become neighbors and friends, and are suffering financially, as are many members of our community. They need our support.

I would appreciate you and your families joining me by shopping locally whenever you are able, in support to our local merchant friends, who have been supporting our families for so many years. The viability of our retail business community goes hand in hand with the viability of our entire Town and your assistance is needed.

Your help and consideration would be greatly appreciated.

Thank you.

Paul Feiner, Greenburgh Town Supervisor