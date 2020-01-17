Pleasantville Resident Throws Hat in Ring for Lowey Seat

by Rick Pezzullo

The field of candidates hoping to succeed Nita Lowey as the representative of New York’s 17th congressional district has grown to 16 as Pleasantville resident Shane McGaffey threw his hat in the ring this week.

McGaffey, a former Pleasantville Board of Education chairman, announced his intentions to seek the position Thursday night at a Mount Pleasant Democratic Committee/Indivisible Rivertowns event.

McGaffey is the 14th Democrat to join the race in a district that has not sent a Republican to Congress in decades.

Lowey has represented the area since 1989, including two reconfigurations of district lines.

Nine of the current candidates have agreed to participate in a forum for Democratic candidates, to be held on the campus of Mercy College in Dobbs Ferry on Sunday, January 26, from 4 to 6 p.m.

The January 26th forum at Mercy College is sponsored by the local Democratic committees of Dobbs Ferry, Elmsford, Greenburgh, Irvington and Tarrytown along with The Hudson Independent and activist group, Indivisible Rivertowns. It will be moderated by The Hudson Independent’s editorial board chair, Barrett Seaman and held in the Rotunda of Mercy Hall.