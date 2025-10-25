Support our Sponsors
Plans to Make Safe Streets for All Move Forward

Attendees at meeting reviewed some of the proposed projects. (photo by Rick Pezzullo)
October 25, 2025

By Rick Pezzullo—

Officials in Tarrytown, Sleepy Hollow and the Public Schools of the Tarrytowns are combining forces to try to make local roadways safer for motorists and pedestrians.

Approximately 50 interested parties attended a recent public meeting at the Tarrytown Senior Center to get a look at 31 proposed projects that have been designed under an initiative known as Safe Streets for All.

Of those projects, eight will be selected for grant funding. Most of the projects involve measures to slow down traffic.

Tarrytown Mayor Karen Brown said the entities started talking about ways to get around the area easier and safer in 2023.

“We need to work together to find out how to make it safer,” she said.

Between 2019 and 2023, 26 individuals were seriously injured in the local area and three people were killed.

“Safety of our kids is of paramount importance,” said Brian Fried, the school district’s business manager.

Sleepy Hollow Trustee Jared Rodriguez was among the elected officials who supported the effort.

“We have been pushing very hard to make physical changes as fast as we can,” he said. “We have seen fatalities in our communities which is very problematic. This is a transition to safer streets.”

About 700 people have weighed in with thoughts and recommendations on the Safe Streets for All effort to date.

 

 

Read or leave a comment on this story...

