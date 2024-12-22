December 22, 2024
Planchette
December 22, 2024
PLANCHETTE: Communing with the living and the dead By Krista Madsen I've never felt like I could achieve fluency in a second...
Greenburgh Nature Center Signs New Contract to Stay Put
December 21, 2024
By Rick Pezzullo--- It took nearly two years to finalize, but the Greenburgh Nature Center has signed a new 25-year...
Irvington Police Department Spreads Holiday Cheer
December 20, 2024
By Rick Pezzullo--- Members of the Irvington Police Department were involved in several community events this week to spread cheer...
Village to Hire Consultant to Evaluate Workforce Needs in Irvington
December 20, 2024
By Jeff Wilson--- The Irvington Police station needs better accommodations for female staff. The Fire Department lacks a detox room...
New York Community Trust-Westchester Awards $1.3M in Grants to Nonprofits
December 17, 2024
By Rick Pezzullo--- The New York Community Trust- Westchester has announced more than $1.3 million in new grants to 25...
TV Show Filming in Tarrytown This Week
December 16, 2024
By Rick Pezzullo--- A production company will be filming in the Crest neighborhood of Tarrytown for two days this week....
Irvington Middle School Students Compete in Bulldog Challenge
December 16, 2024
Irvington Middle School sixth through eighth grade students engaged in a fun competition that tested their physical and mental strength...
Hundreds Participate in Dobbs Ferry Holiday Hustle
December 15, 2024
By Rick Pezzullo--- Hundreds of adults and youngsters braved frigid temperatures in the mid-20s Sunday morning to participate in the...
Exquisite Corpse(s)
December 15, 2024
EXQUISITE CORPSE(S): The Uncanny Art of Animal Assemblage By Krista Madsen One spring day about a year ago when everyone emerges to...
Irvington Resident Representing Rivertowns in NY Pageant
December 13, 2024
By Rick Pezzullo--- An Irvington resident will be representing the rivertowns in the upcoming 2025 Miss NY for America Strong...
