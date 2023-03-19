Sponsor
  • ad: Re-Elect Mayor Ken Wray
  • You Can Be in a Hud Indy Ad Too
Community News
Sleepy Hollow News
Tarrytown News

Pickleball Round Robin Raises $3,000+ for Kids Club

Just some of nearly 80 players who flocked to the high school gym to play Pickleball
March 19, 2023

By Barrett Seaman—

According to the Sports & Fitness Industry Association, nearly 9 million Americans over the age of six played pickleball last year, which was nearly double the number that had played the year before. That explosion in popularity is matched in the rivertowns, where players flock on weekends and evenings to local courts, many of them makeshift, or borrowed paddle tennis cages. Local high school gyms offer easily convertible space; the Shames JCC routinely converts its gym into half a dozen courts. The Village of Tarrytown plans to build dedicated pickleball courts next year on the property of the Elizabeth Mascia Child Care Center off Sheldon Avenue.

Players join in a pre-game organized stretch

Seeing an opportunity to take advantage of the craze, the Kids Club of Tarrytown and Sleepy Hollow, working with a local group of enthusiasts calling themselves Hudson Pickle, hosted a round robin tournament on March 19th at the High School gymnasium. More than 100 signed up and nearly 80 showed up, paying an entry fee of $50. The event lasted almost all day, starting with novices and working on up through accomplished players toward the end of the afternoon.

Sponsor
Donate to The Hudson Independent
Players primed for action

As Kids Club serves as an umbrella organization for many local charities that focus on children, the net proceeds of some $3,000 will go towards a variety of programs throughout the two villages.

The sport requires the same basic skills as tennis or paddle tennis, but with smaller, stubbier rackets and a slightly different scoring system. Kevin Brown, who with his wife, Tarrytown Mayor Karen Brown, has been playing the game regularly for five years, calls it “advanced Ping Pong.” There’s no table, however, and the ball is a perforated rubber sphere slightly larger than a baseball, that, when solidly hit, comes at opponents with impressive speed.

The Hudson Pickle t-shirt that came with the entry fee

All players at the Sunday event got free snacks and a handsome t-shirt with the Hudson Pickle logo, as well as the good feeling that comes with helping a noble cause.

Read or leave a comment on this story...

Sponsor
Andrea Martone - real estate in Sleepy Hollow, Tarrytown and the Rivertowns
Pickleball Round Robin Raises $3,000+ for Kids Club

Pickleball Round Robin Raises $3,000+ for Kids Club

March 19, 2023
By Barrett Seaman— According to the Sports & Fitness Industry Association, nearly 9 million Americans over the age of six...
Read More
An Ode to Induction

An Ode to Induction

March 18, 2023
The lifestyle revolution to combat climate change begins in your kitchen By Krista Madsen-- This is a love letter to...
Read More
Sleepy Hollow Mayoral Debate Pitted Experience Against Analytics

Sleepy Hollow Mayoral Debate Pitted Experience Against Analytics

March 16, 2023
By Barrett Seaman— The League of Women Voters’ debate between Sleepy Hollow’s seven-term mayor, Ken Wray, and political newcomer Martin...
Read More
Habitat for Humanity Launches ‘Aging in Place’ Program for Seniors

Habitat for Humanity Launches ‘Aging in Place’ Program for Seniors

March 16, 2023
By Rick Pezzullo---  With the percentage of residents 75 years and older in Westchester County rapidly increasing over the last...
Read More
Five Incumbents Seeking Reelection in Tarrytown

Five Incumbents Seeking Reelection in Tarrytown

March 14, 2023
By Rick Pezzullo--- Four incumbents on the Tarrytown Board of Trustees will be seeking reelection in November. At the top...
Read More
Amidst the Banking “Maelstrom” Irvington’s Sunnyside Stands Firm

Amidst the Banking “Maelstrom” Irvington’s Sunnyside Stands Firm

March 14, 2023
By Barrett Seaman-- The sudden implosion last week of California’s Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) sent shudders through the national and...
Read More
The Luck of the Irish Prevails Once More

The Luck of the Irish Prevails Once More

March 12, 2023
Sandwiched between wintry weather past and near future, the resumption of the Tarrytown/Sleepy Hollow St. Patrick's Day Parade on March...
Read More
Danger + Opportunity

Danger + Opportunity

March 11, 2023
Returning Crisis to its diseased roots By Krista Madsen-- The best way to begin a story is in medias res,...
Read More
Democrats Nominate Slate That Will Extend Their Domination of Irvington Board

Democrats Nominate Slate That Will Extend Their Domination of Irvington Board

March 11, 2023
By Barrett Seaman— Irvington Democrats held their nominating convention on Zoom March 9th, endorsing candidates for mayor and two trustee...
Read More
When Bruce Hornsby Plays the Tarrytown Music Hall ‘Anything Can Happen’

When Bruce Hornsby Plays the Tarrytown Music Hall ‘Anything Can Happen’

March 10, 2023
By W.B. King-- On his 2022 critically acclaimed record, ‘Flicted, three-time Grammy winner Bruce Hornsby did something he’s never done...
Read More
print iconPrint
0 notes
0 views
bookmark icon