October 19, 2023
They were all there–the mayor, the new village administrator the state assemblywoman, candidates for local office and even the County executive, George Latimer–to cut a ribbon as Sergio Pennacchio threw open the doors of the revived Trattoria Piccola on Dobbs Ferry’s Cedar Street.
The new place is just a few doors down from his previous incarnation but with at least twice the seating in what had previously been Scott Broccoli’s Rare Bit English gastropub.
The L-shaped marble-topped bar was packed; the antipasti table filled with cheeses and cured Italian meats. Later, a long table packed end-to-end with various pastas drew guests into the main seating area.
Sergio looked pleased.
Read or leave a comment on this story...
Piccola’s Grand New Opening
October 19, 2023
They were all there--the mayor, the new village administrator the state assemblywoman, candidates for local office and even the County...Read More
Mobile Unit Now Available to Deliver a Wide Range of Medical Services to the Disabled
October 19, 2023
Westchester Institute for Human Development (WIHD) received a customized Mobile Medical Unit to facilitate delivery of care where the majority...Read More
Tarrytown Board of Trustees Candidates Tackle Issues at Forum
October 18, 2023
By Rick Pezzullo--- Six candidates vying for three available seats on the Tarrytown Board of Trustees tackled a variety of...Read More
Sleepy’s Wide-Awake Street Fair–2023 Edition
October 17, 2023
By Barrett Seaman-- Postponing the annual Sleepy Hollow Street Fair by a day because of the lousy weather reports...Read More
SPOOKY TROLLEY Tickets Still Available
October 17, 2023
The Rivertowns Chamber of Commerce presents the SPOOKY TROLLEY TOUR - a ghastly gathering of historical haunts and local legends...Read More
Hackley Football Coach Marks 50 Years on the Sidelines
October 17, 2023
By Tom Pedulla--- Hasaan Sajid was a sophomore when he decided to give the Hackley football team a shot. Never...Read More
Burglary Suspects Crash Getaway Car Near Lyndhurst; Two Remain on the Loose
October 16, 2023
By Barrett Seaman-- Local social media sites were abuzz Monday morning with questions about a helicopter hovering in the vicinity...Read More
Brown, Zollo Square Off in Tarrytown Mayoral Forum
October 16, 2023
By Rick Pezzullo Tarrytown Mayor Karen Brown and challenger Doug Zollo squared off last week in their only scheduled debate...Read More
The American Artists’ Hand Archive Holds Court at the David Rockefeller Creative Arts Center
October 15, 2023
By W.B. King-- Whether through the medium of sculpture, painting, film or other creative vehicles like music and poetry, artistic...Read More
Irvington Asks Residents to Approve Record $18 Million Bond for New Municipal Complex
October 12, 2023
By Barrett Seaman-- Sometimes grand solutions grow out of little problems. That seems to be the case with Irvington’s proposed...Read More
Comments
The Hudson Independent welcomes comments. All comments are held for moderation and may take a day or two to publish.