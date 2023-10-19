Piccola’s Grand New Opening

October 19, 2023

They were all there–the mayor, the new village administrator the state assemblywoman, candidates for local office and even the County executive, George Latimer–to cut a ribbon as Sergio Pennacchio threw open the doors of the revived Trattoria Piccola on Dobbs Ferry’s Cedar Street.

The new place is just a few doors down from his previous incarnation but with at least twice the seating in what had previously been Scott Broccoli’s Rare Bit English gastropub.

The L-shaped marble-topped bar was packed; the antipasti table filled with cheeses and cured Italian meats. Later, a long table packed end-to-end with various pastas drew guests into the main seating area.

Sergio looked pleased.