Phyllis Scelzi

September 21, 2022

Phyllis M. Scelzi, 88 of Prattsville, NY passed away on September 18, 2022.

She is survived by her devoted daughters Sue (Alfred)Truesdell from Prattsville, NY and Lorraine Asnip from Phoenix, AZ, loving granddaughters Jennifer (Earl) Krom from Holt, MI, Amanda Truesdell from Prattsville, NY and Taylor Pavain from Phoenix, AZ and cherished great grandchildren- Madeleine Pavain and Ryder Watts-Pavain.

Phyllis is also survived by her dear sister Dora Cappello and nieces and nephews Linda LoParinno, Lisa Gigante, Joan Gilmartin, Anne Marie Valope, Bobby D’Onofrio and Vincent D’Onofrio.