Health News
Sleepy Hollow News

Phelps Touts Big Box Hyperbaric Chamber

August 29, 2024

County Executive and Congressional candidate George Latimer got a tour this week of Phelps Hospital’s hyperbaric chamber, the largest of its kind in the northeastern U.S. At 28 feet long and 9 feet wide, the chamber is spacious enough to accommodate 12 adults and 3 hyperbaric team members during each treatment.

More comfortable than single-person chambers, the Phelps chamber allows physicians to remain inside the chamber with patients throughout treatment. Its double-lock system, two chambers connected that can compress independently, enables separate entrance to the main chamber, allowing healthcare professionals to enter and exit without interrupting the ongoing treatment.

Hyperbaric medicine and hyperbaric oxygen treatment are used to treat carbon monoxide poisoning, crush injuries, peripheral vascular ischemia, chronic non-healing wounds, radiation injuries, skin grafts and flaps that are failing despite traditional treatments, decompression sickness in scuba divers, and sudden sensorineural hearing loss, among others.

The tour was led by Owen J. O’Neill, MD, MPH, Medical Director of the Division of Undersea and Hyperbaric Medicine at Phelps.

 

Photo: (L to R) Dr. Sherlita Amler, Westchester County Commissioner of Health (seated), John Sullivan, Manager, hyperbaric services safety, Beata Mastalerz, DNP, RN, executive director at Phelps Hospital, George Latimer and Dr. O’Neill

