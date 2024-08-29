Health NewsSleepy Hollow News Phelps Touts Big Box Hyperbaric Chamber Published 9 hours ago9h ago • Bookmarks: 8 August 29, 2024 County Executive and Congressional candidate George Latimer got a tour this week of Phelps Hospital’s hyperbaric chamber, the largest of its kind in the northeastern U.S. At 28 feet long and 9 feet wide, the chamber is spacious enough to accommodate 12 adults and 3 hyperbaric team members during each treatment. More comfortable than single-person chambers, the Phelps chamber allows physicians to remain inside the chamber with patients throughout treatment. Its double-lock system, two chambers connected that can compress independently, enables separate entrance to the main chamber, allowing healthcare professionals to enter and exit without interrupting the ongoing treatment. Hyperbaric medicine and hyperbaric oxygen treatment are used to treat carbon monoxide poisoning, crush injuries, peripheral vascular ischemia, chronic non-healing wounds, radiation injuries, skin grafts and flaps that are failing despite traditional treatments, decompression sickness in scuba divers, and sudden sensorineural hearing loss, among others.Support our Sponsors The tour was led by Owen J. O’Neill, MD, MPH, Medical Director of the Division of Undersea and Hyperbaric Medicine at Phelps. Photo: (L to R) Dr. Sherlita Amler, Westchester County Commissioner of Health (seated), John Sullivan, Manager, hyperbaric services safety, Beata Mastalerz, DNP, RN, executive director at Phelps Hospital, George Latimer and Dr. O’Neill Read or leave a comment on this story...Support our Sponsors Government & PoliticsGreenburgh News Democratic Challenger to Feiner Emerges in Greenburgh August 29, 2024 By Rick Pezzullo--- A 23-year-old graduate of Edgemont High School has stepped forward to mount a challenge against longtime Greenburgh... Read More Health NewsSleepy Hollow News Phelps Touts Big Box Hyperbaric Chamber August 29, 2024 County Executive and Congressional candidate George Latimer got a tour this week of Phelps Hospital’s hyperbaric chamber, the largest of... Read More Government & PoliticsTarrytown News Mondaire Vs. Mike: Who’s The Radical In This Race? August 29, 2024 By Barrett Seaman— Ask Mondaire Jones and he'll tell you that Mike Lawler is a MAGA Republican who “never stood... Read More Greenburgh NewsSchool News Greenburgh Schools Kick-Off $20M Construction of Energy Efficiency Projects August 28, 2024 By Rick Pezzullo--- The Greenburgh Central School District and RWE, a leading renewable energy company, held a groundbreaking ceremony Tuesday at Woodlands High... Read More School NewsSleepy Hollow NewsTarrytown NewsTop News Stewart-Cousins Presents Tarrytown Schools with $350K for Outdoor Classrooms August 27, 2024 By Rick Pezzullo--- State Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins presented a $350,000 check to the Public Schools of the Tarrytowns... Read More Government & PoliticsTarrytown NewsTop News Trustees Throw Cold Water on Waterfront Inn Proposal August 26, 2024 By Rick Pezzullo--- The Tarrytown Board of Trustees is not receptive to a proposal to build an inn near the... Read More Tarrytown NewsTop News Bridge Contractors Sued by State for Subpar Cables August 24, 2024 By Rick Pezzullo--- The New York State Thruway Authority and the contractors who built the Mario Cuomo Bridge are at... Read More Community NewsRivertowns SportsSleepy Hollow News Sleepy Hollow Celebrates Olympic Women’s Soccer Gold Medalist Sam Coffey August 22, 2024 By Barrett Seaman-- Thursday, August 22, will forever be Sam Coffey Day in the Village of Sleepy Hollow. And that’s... Read More Irvington NewsSchool News Irvington Schools Appoint New Director Of Technology And Innovation August 22, 2024 Following an extensive search process, the Irvington Schools and Irvington Board of Education are pleased to announce the appointment of Dr.... Read More School NewsTarrytown NewsTop News New Beginnings Abruptly Closes After Three Decades August 21, 2024 By Jeff Wilson-- New Beginnings Nursery School (NBNS), a faith-based school long affiliated with the Reformed... Read More 8 recommendedShareShareTweetShareCopy linkEmailPrint