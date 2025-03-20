Phelps Recertified as Advanced Thrombectomy-Capable Stroke Center

March 20, 2025

Northwell Phelps Hospital has been recertified as an Advanced Thrombectomy-Capable Stroke Center by The Joint Commission, maintaining the prestigious Gold Seal of Approval® it initially earned in 2022. This recognition, awarded in collaboration with the American Heart Association (AHA)/American Stroke Association (ASA), reaffirms Phelps’ dedication to excellence in stroke care.

To achieve recertification, Phelps underwent a rigorous onsite review in which The Joint Commission evaluated its compliance with evidence-based standards, including stroke treatment protocols, hemorrhage management, patient education and quality benchmarks. These criteria were developed in consultation with health care experts to ensure the highest standard of care.

“By meeting The Joint Commission’s strict standards, Phelps Hospital reaffirms its role as a leader in stroke care and a trusted destination for life-saving treatment,” said Salman Azhar, MD, regional director of stroke services for Northwell’s Western Market, which includes Westchester, Manhattan and Staten Island. “Comprehensive stroke care requires rapid assessment and treatment by a specialized team with a singular focus on reversing the damage caused by stroke and enhancing a person’s recovery.”

The Advanced Thrombectomy-Capable Stroke Center designation indicates that a hospital can treat most severe ischemic strokes using mechanical thrombectomy, a specialized procedure that removes blood clots from blocked brain vessels to restore normal blood circulation. Early detection and prompt treatment are crucial to improving survival rates, reducing long-term disability, and speeding up recovery. Patients who undergo thrombectomy within hours of stroke onset have a significantly higher chance of survival and recovery. Phelps’ robust stroke program offers 24/7 access to a dedicated Intensive Care Unit (ICU) staffed by critical care and neuro critical care specialists, who work to stabilize stroke patients and prevent complications during the hospitalization.

“Neurosurgical expertise is a critical component of advanced stroke care,” said David Gordon, MD, regional chair of neurosurgery for Northwell’s Westchester hospitals. “Our team at Phelps is equipped with the latest technology and techniques to perform complex procedures that can significantly improve patient outcomes. This recertification underscores our collaborative rapid response approach that helps save lives and minimize long-term complications.”

These efforts have earned Phelps AHA’s 2024 Get with the Guidelines Gold Plus Award for stroke, recognizing its commitment to delivering the highest standard of evidence-based stroke care. It recognizes the rapid treatment of patients with clot-busting drugs and lifesaving catheter-based procedures. The hospital has also achieved AHA’s Target: StrokeSM Honor Roll Elite Award, which highlights its success in meeting rigorous treatment time benchmarks and consistently providing high-quality stroke care.

Stroke is the leading cause of disability and the fifth leading cause of death in the U.S., according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). It occurs when blood flow to the brain is disrupted by a clot or a ruptured vessel, depriving brain cells of oxygen and causing them to die. The signs of a stroke include sudden loss of balance, vision changes, facial drooping, and slurred or incoherent speech. Health professionals urge individuals to call 911 as soon as they recognize these symptoms in themselves or those around them.