The Hudson Independent is planning to convene a focus group of registered Tarrytown voters who could meet at a mutually convenient date and...Read More
November 6, 2024
At its annual Champagne Ball fundraiser at Sleepy Hollow Country Club on October 18, Northwell Phelps Hospital raised a record raised $686,250—in part for the expansion of its Health and Wellness Center at the Northwell Health Cancer Institute. Honored at the black tie dinner were Loretta and Roger London, MD, L. Mark Russakoff, MD, psychiatrist at Phelps for over 30 years, and Anna Komorowski, MD, regional director of the Cancer Institute.
Phelps Raises Record For Cancer Care
November 6, 2024
Dows Lane Students Choose School Drive in Mock Election
November 6, 2024
In a lesson about democracy, kindergarten through third grade students at Dows Lane Elementary School took part in a mock...Read More
Latimer is Heading to Washington
November 6, 2024
By Rick Pezzullo--- Westchester County Executive George Latimer is heading to Washington. Latimer, who has led the county for...Read More
Lawler Retains His Seat With Commanding Victory Over Mondaire Jones
November 6, 2024
By Barrett Seaman-- The Paramount Country Club in New City, on the Rockland County side of District 17, turned out...Read More
Old Crow Medicine Show’s Ketch Secor Shares Career Insights Ahead of Music Hall Show
November 4, 2024
By W.B. King-- A band born from busking on street corners in places like Ontario, New York City and Boone,...Read More
Successful Kickball Event Raises Awareness And Lifts Spirits
November 3, 2024
By Christina Ha-- The Dobbs Ferry community came together on Saturday, November 2, to kick Sanfilippo Syndrome to the moon!...Read More
The Other Election Battleground: Stealing Yard Signs
November 2, 2024
By Jeff Wilson-- With polarization and acrimony abounding in this election cycle, it’s not surprising that extreme elements on...Read More
How Say You, Tarrytown?
November 1, 2024
By Barrett Seaman and Solace Church-- As far back as the late 17th century, citizens of New England towns decided...Read More
Tarrytown Voters In Their Own Words
November 1, 2024
In our small sample survey of Tarrytown voters, conducted on the promise not to attribute views by name, the following...Read More
