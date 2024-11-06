Phelps Raises Record For Cancer Care

November 6, 2024

At its annual Champagne Ball fundraiser at Sleepy Hollow Country Club on October 18, Northwell Phelps Hospital raised a record raised $686,250—in part for the expansion of its Health and Wellness Center at the Northwell Health Cancer Institute. Honored at the black tie dinner were Loretta and Roger London, MD, L. Mark Russakoff, MD, psychiatrist at Phelps for over 30 years, and Anna Komorowski, MD, regional director of the Cancer Institute.