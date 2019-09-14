Phelps Opens Pediatric Center

On Thursday, September 12th, Phelps Hospital, a part of the Northwell Health system, held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to open what will be the tenth branch of the Cohen Children’s Nothwell Health Physician Partners pediatric practice, the first outside of Long Island, where Northwell is headquartered. Dr. Peter Mercurio, president of Westchester Health, called the county the fastest growing area for new medical facilities in the region. The center, on the fifth floor of Phelps’ main building, will be open for appointments Mondays until 6:00 p.m. , Thursdays until 7:00 p.m. and on three Saturdays a month. Pediatricians staffing the facility (the ones in the white coats) are (left to right) Alison Spitzer, Cindee Ivker, Hildred Manchuca, Heather Magnan and Glenn Kaplan.