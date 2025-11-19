Health News Phelps Hospital Recognized for Century of Membership in AHA Published 12 hours ago12h ago • Bookmarks: 13 November 19, 2025 By Rick Pezzullo— Northwell’s Phelps Hospital was honored this week for 100 years of participation and leadership in the American Hospital Association (AHA), the nation’s leading advocate for hospitals. Michael Draine, regional executive for the AHA, presented the award to hospital leaders at their Sleepy Hollow campus.Support our Sponsors “The American Hospital Association is proud to recognize Phelps Hospital for 100 years of membership in the AHA and for their dedication to Westchester, Rockland and Putnam counties,” Draine said. “We thank their leaders, medical staff, caregivers and other colleagues for providing a full range of medical care that is tailored to meet each patient’s needs.” Phelps Hospital has more than 1,700 employees and 1,400-plus medical staff members representing 60 medical specialties and is supported by Northwell Health Physician Partners (NHPP), a primary and specialty care medical group with practices located on the hospital campus and in the surrounding communities. “We are incredibly proud to celebrate this milestone and deeply value the AHA’s leadership in shaping the future of healthcare,” said Beata Mastalerz, President of Northwell’s Phelps Hospital. “This enduring partnership has provided us with unparalleled advocacy, critical resources, and a vital platform for collaboration, all of which are essential in our mission to continually enhance the care we deliver to patients in Westchester, Rockland and Putnam counties.” Phelps has 218 patient beds and state-of-the-art inpatient and outpatient services. The hospital has been consistently recognized for excellence in care across multiple specialties including cancer, stroke, surgery, gastroenterology and more. The hospital has been recognized by the American Heart Association for its stroke and cardiac care and is designated as an Advanced Thrombectomy-Capable Stroke Center by the Joint Commission. Earlier this year, Phelps became the first medical facility in New York State between the Bronx and Albany to offer Pluvicto, a groundbreaking treatment for men with advanced prostate cancer, offering better quality of life and potentially extending survival. It also began offering a groundbreaking medical approach called theranostics, which uses radioactive compounds, like Pluvicto, to both visualize and treat cancer. It also recently launched an MRI Prostate Imaging Center of Excellence as it continues to expand its diagnostic capabilities for men’s health. Read or leave a comment on this story...Support our Sponsors 