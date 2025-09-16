Phelps Hospital Appoints New Medical Director of Hematology and Medical Oncology

September 16, 2025

By Rick Pezzullo—

Northwell’s Phelps Hospital has appointed Keyur B. Thakar, MD, MPH, as medical director of hematology and medical oncology.

A board-certified and fellowship-trained cancer specialist with a decade of clinical experience, Dr. Thakar was also named director of lifestyle medicine, a new comprehensive program that integrates evidence-based lifestyle interventions and therapeutics into clinical care and everyday life.

“I am deeply honored by these appointments and committed to advancing patient-centric cancer care at Phelps Hospital,” Dr. Thakar said. “My focus will be on ensuring our patients have access to state-of-the-art treatments and the latest clinical trials, all while fostering a compassionate and supportive environment. I also look forward to integrating holistic approaches that will empower individuals to take control of their health while fostering a more resilient community for generations to come.”

Since joining Phelps in 2017, Dr. Thakar has been instrumental in the growth of the hospital’s oncology program, which has expanded from two physicians to a team of six oncologists and hematologists, caring for a high volume of patients.

Dr. Thakar specializes in a wide range of malignancies, including breast, gastrointestinal, gynecologic and lung cancers, as well as various benign and malignant hematologic conditions.

In his new role, Dr. Thakar will oversee both inpatient and outpatient hematology and oncology services, with a focus on broadening advanced treatment options in Westchester to enhance clinical outcomes and elevate the overall patient experience.

In addition to oncology services, Dr. Thakar will spearhead the new lifestyle medicine program, designed to benefit patients across all subspecialties, support employee well-being and improve community health. The program, which focuses on six key pillars of lifestyle medicine — nutrition, physical activity, stress management, restorative sleep, avoidance of risky substances and meaningful social connections, — aims to embed therapeutic lifestyle interventions into clinical care, the workplace and community settings.

“A large portion of cancer diagnoses are linked to modifiable lifestyle factors, making prevention and proactive wellness critical to our mission,” said Anna Wanda Komorowski, MD, regional director of the Northwell Health Cancer Institute in Westchester. “Dr. Thakar’s innovative leadership in integrating a comprehensive lifestyle medicine program directly within Phelps Hospital empowers not only our cancer patients, but the entire community to build resilience, reduce risk, and achieve optimal health.”