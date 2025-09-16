Support our Sponsors
  • Back to school advertising at The Hudson Independent
  • You Can Be in a Hud Indy Ad Too
Health News
Sleepy Hollow News

Phelps Hospital Appoints New Medical Director of Hematology and Medical Oncology

• Bookmarks: 11

September 16, 2025

By Rick Pezzullo—

Northwell’s Phelps Hospital has appointed Keyur B. Thakar, MD, MPH, as medical director of hematology and medical oncology.

A board-certified and fellowship-trained cancer specialist with a decade of clinical experience, Dr. Thakar was also named director of lifestyle medicine, a new comprehensive program that integrates evidence-based lifestyle interventions and therapeutics into clinical care and everyday life.

Support our Sponsors
  • Gym Cats - Westchester Ninja Cats program
  • La Catena Restaurant - Ardsley, New York

“I am deeply honored by these appointments and committed to advancing patient-centric cancer care at Phelps Hospital,” Dr. Thakar said. “My focus will be on ensuring our patients have access to state-of-the-art treatments and the latest clinical trials, all while fostering a compassionate and supportive environment. I also look forward to integrating holistic approaches that will empower individuals to take control of their health while fostering a more resilient community for generations to come.”

Since joining Phelps in 2017, Dr. Thakar has been instrumental in the growth of the hospital’s oncology program, which has expanded from two physicians to a team of six oncologists and hematologists, caring for a high volume of patients.

Dr. Thakar specializes in a wide range of malignancies, including breast, gastrointestinal, gynecologic and lung cancers, as well as various benign and malignant hematologic conditions.

In his new role, Dr. Thakar will oversee both inpatient and outpatient hematology and oncology services, with a focus on broadening advanced treatment options in Westchester to enhance clinical outcomes and elevate the overall patient experience.

In addition to oncology services, Dr. Thakar will spearhead the new lifestyle medicine program, designed to benefit patients across all subspecialties, support employee well-being and improve community health. The program, which focuses on six key pillars of lifestyle medicine — nutrition, physical activity, stress management, restorative sleep, avoidance of risky substances and meaningful social connections, — aims to embed therapeutic lifestyle interventions into clinical care, the workplace and community settings.

“A large portion of cancer diagnoses are linked to modifiable lifestyle factors, making prevention and proactive wellness critical to our mission,” said Anna Wanda Komorowski, MD, regional director of the Northwell Health Cancer Institute in Westchester. “Dr. Thakar’s innovative leadership in integrating a comprehensive lifestyle medicine program directly within Phelps Hospital empowers not only our cancer patients, but the entire community to build resilience, reduce risk, and achieve optimal health.”

 

 

Read or leave a comment on this story...

Support our Sponsors
  • Andrea Martone Tarrytown and Sleepy Hollow real estate
  • Christian Nursery School in Dobbs Ferry
  • Piccola Trattoria open for brunch - Dobbs Ferry
Phelps Hospital Appoints New Medical Director of Hematology and Medical Oncology

Phelps Hospital Appoints New Medical Director of Hematology and Medical Oncology

September 16, 2025
By Rick Pezzullo--- Northwell’s Phelps Hospital has appointed Keyur B. Thakar, MD, MPH, as medical director of hematology and medical...
Read More
The Rewards—And Risks—Of Using AI In The Classroom

The Rewards—And Risks—Of Using AI In The Classroom

September 16, 2025
By Elizabeth Tucker-- Many of us lacking experience with Artificial Intelligence (AI) find it unnerving. There is the prospect that...
Read More
Harmful Algal Bloom Moves Inexorably Down The Hudson

Harmful Algal Bloom Moves Inexorably Down The Hudson

September 16, 2025
By Elizabeth Tucker-- A Harmful Algal Bloom (HAB) observed in the Hudson River in recent days has been expanding.  Satellite...
Read More
Fifty And Out: Irvington’s Gina Maher Announces Her Retirement

Fifty And Out: Irvington’s Gina Maher Announces Her Retirement

September 15, 2025
  This story has been updated By Tom Pedulla-- Irvington closed an extraordinary era in its history with the announcement...
Read More
Over 100 Swimmers Ply The Hudson For Feeding Westchester

Over 100 Swimmers Ply The Hudson For Feeding Westchester

September 14, 2025
By Barrett Seaman— The swimmers, 113 in number by the time they hit the water, were not yet in sight...
Read More
Local Villages Mark 24th Anniversary of 9/11 Attacks

Local Villages Mark 24th Anniversary of 9/11 Attacks

September 12, 2025
By Rick Pezzullo Local villages held separate ceremonies Thursday to mark the 24th anniversary of the September 11, 2001 terrorist...
Read More
Hastings’ Juan Delgado: Finding Joy at the Intersection of Cuisine and Couture

Hastings’ Juan Delgado: Finding Joy at the Intersection of Cuisine and Couture

September 12, 2025
By Sue Treiman-- If you’ve ever wondered whether hospitality and haute couture can happily coexist, Juan Delgado has the answer....
Read More
Lawler Introduces Legislation to Make Sept. 11 Federal Holiday

Lawler Introduces Legislation to Make Sept. 11 Federal Holiday

September 11, 2025
By Rick Pezzullo On the 24th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks on the United States, Congressman Mike...
Read More
Horseman Family Saturdays Break Through The Dark Clouds Of Funding Uncertainty

Horseman Family Saturdays Break Through The Dark Clouds Of Funding Uncertainty

September 10, 2025
By Elizabeth Tucker— For a while this summer, it looked like the Horseman Family Saturdays program would lose its funding....
Read More
High School Football Teams Ready for Action: Season Previews

High School Football Teams Ready for Action: Season Previews

September 10, 2025
Five high school football teams, representing the five public school districts in The Hudson Independent's rivertowns readership area, each hoping...
Read More
11 recommended
print iconPrint
0 notes
149 views
bookmark icon