Phelps Healthcare Providers Walk to Reflect on Troubling Times

Phelps Healthcare workers participate in Walk of Reflection, 6.10.20

Amid the turmoil of a continuing pandemic and demonstrations against police mistreatment of Black Americans, hundreds of nurses, doctors and other healthcare providers at Phelps Northwell Medical Center took time to participate in a “Walk of Reflection” around the hospital grounds Wednesday afternoon. “Phelps wants to remember those lives lost to hatred, racism and discrimination,” said a spokesperson. “The walk was done as a sign of respect and in solidarity, not as a political statement.”

