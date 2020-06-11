Phelps Healthcare Providers Walk to Reflect on Troubling Times

Amid the turmoil of a continuing pandemic and demonstrations against police mistreatment of Black Americans, hundreds of nurses, doctors and other healthcare providers at Phelps Northwell Medical Center took time to participate in a “Walk of Reflection” around the hospital grounds Wednesday afternoon. “Phelps wants to remember those lives lost to hatred, racism and discrimination,” said a spokesperson. “The walk was done as a sign of respect and in solidarity, not as a political statement.”

Share the News!







