Phelps’ First Of Its Kind Used Bra Drive For Great Cancer Survivors

October 24, 2025

Out of this year’s annual American Cancer Society’s Making Strides Walk last Sunday emerged a first-of-its-kind bra drive, the creation of a team from Phelps Hospital Northwell. Starting with hundreds of gently used and new specialized bras, collected both at the walk as well as at the hospital before that, the Phelps team arranged to donate them to the Community Wardrobe of Sleepy Hollow.

The donations included surgical bras, which are worn after breast surgery to provide support, compression and comfort to help minimize swelling, bruising, and discomfort, as well as to allow doctors easy access to the surgical site. Through Community Wardrobe, they will directly benefit women in underserved communities, helping them to navigate the physical and emotional journey of breast cancer treatment and survivorship.