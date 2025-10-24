Community NewsSleepy Hollow News Phelps’ First Of Its Kind Used Bra Drive For Great Cancer Survivors Published 7 hours ago7h ago • Bookmarks: 7 Members of Phelps' Cancer Care Team distribute specialized bras. Pictured: Diana Loja, co-director, Community Wardrobe, and Community Liaison, Village of Sleepy Hollow; Amy Ferraro Martin, senior manager, Community Relations, Northwell’s Phelps Hospital October 24, 2025 Out of this year’s annual American Cancer Society’s Making Strides Walk last Sunday emerged a first-of-its-kind bra drive, the creation of a team from Phelps Hospital Northwell. Starting with hundreds of gently used and new specialized bras, collected both at the walk as well as at the hospital before that, the Phelps team arranged to donate them to the Community Wardrobe of Sleepy Hollow. Phelps’s Amy Ferraro Martin drums up business at the ACS Making Strides event The donations included surgical bras, which are worn after breast surgery to provide support, compression and comfort to help minimize swelling, bruising, and discomfort, as well as to allow doctors easy access to the surgical site. Through Community Wardrobe, they will directly benefit women in underserved communities, helping them to navigate the physical and emotional journey of breast cancer treatment and survivorship. Read or leave a comment on this story...Support our Sponsors Community NewsSleepy Hollow News Phelps’ First Of Its Kind Used Bra Drive For Great Cancer Survivors October 24, 2025 Out of this year’s annual American Cancer Society’s Making Strides Walk last Sunday emerged a first-of-its-kind bra drive, the creation of... Read More Arts & EntertainmentCommunity News Shen Wei At The Pocantico Center: Dance Is Painting October 24, 2025 By Elizabeth Tucker— Still/Moving, an exhibition spanning two venues, presents a thirty-year retrospective of the Chinese artist Shen Wei. Shen... Read More Arts & Entertainment There’s Joyous ‘Overkill’ When Colin Hay Plays The Tarrytown Music Hall October 23, 2025 By W.B. King-- A Scottish-born wandering minstrel who first made his mark Down Under, Colin Hay rose to fame in... Read More Government & PoliticsTarrytown News Activist David Hogg Rallies Rivertown Democrats October 22, 2025 By Xavier Zahnle-- On Monday night, progressive activist David Hogg headlined a town hall discussion, sponsored by the CD17 Community... Read More Environmental News Winners Of GILT’s Environmental Awards Describe Their Work October 22, 2025 On Sunday, October 19th, the Greater Irvington Land Trust (GILT) celebrated the recipients of their 2025 Community Grant awards, issued... Read More Lifestyles Playing Dead October 22, 2025 PLAYING DEAD: "The back door of the world" By Krista Madsen In my recent essay on a low brow/high brow photographic stunt... Read More Community NewsGovernment & PoliticsSleepy Hollow News In Sleepy Hollow, It’s The “Show Me The Money” Election October 22, 2025 By Barrett Seaman-- On most of the stated goals of the candidates competing in November’s Sleepy Hollow mayoral and trustee... Read More Arts & EntertainmentTop News Empire Casino License Withdrawal Angers Officials October 20, 2025 By Rick Pezzullo--- The surprising withdrawal of a commercial casino license application by the owners of Empire City Casino in... Read More Ardsley Ardsley Dedicates Newly Renovated Pascone Park October 19, 2025 By Jeff Wilson-- While many citizens were gathered in protest of Trump administration policies, folks in Ardsley gathered to celebrate... Read More Community NewsTop News No Kings Rallies Limited To Westchester’s Larger Communities October 18, 2025 Millions of Americans turned out at some 2,000 rallies against Trump policies across the country but only brushed by the... Read More 7 recommendedShareShareTweetShareCopy linkEmailPrint