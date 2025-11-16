Phelps Earns Top Grade for Patient Safety

November 16, 2025

By Rick Pezzullo–

Phelps Hospital was one of 15 Northwell Health medical facilities that received a top rating for patient safety.

Phelps was given an “A” Hospital Safety Grade from The Leapfrog Group for fall 2025 for its commitment to protecting patients from preventable harm and delivering the highest standards of safety and quality care.

The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, the nation’s only rating program solely focused on hospital safety, assigns letter grades A through F to more than 3,000 acute-care hospitals across the country twice a year.

Grades are based on hospitals’ performance in preventing medical errors, injuries, accidents and infections. An “A” grade indicates excellence in hospital safety across multiple measures, including staffing levels, infection prevention, hand hygiene compliance and responsiveness to critical events.

“Achieving this level of performance across so many hospitals doesn’t happen overnight,” said Dr. Peter Silver, senior vice president and chief quality officer, Northwell Health. “It’s the result of relentless focus on evidence-based practices that reduce harm and improve outcomes for every patient we serve.”

“Earning an ‘A’ grade means Northwell Health made a true commitment to put patient safety first,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “We congratulate the leadership, Board, clinicians, staff and volunteers that all had a role to play in this achievement.”

Phelps is one of approximately 570 hospitals nationwide to achieve Magnet Recognition® status from the American Nurses Credentialing Center for its commitment to nursing excellence and compassionate patient care.