Phelps Director Honored for Excellence in Hyperbaric Medicine

July 12, 2022

By Rick Pezzullo—

A physician at Phelps Hospital in Sleepy Hollow has been recognized for his work in the field of hyperbaric medicine.

Dr. Owen J. O’Neill, medical director of the Division of Undersea and Hyperbaric Medicine, was recently awarded the 2022 Excellence in Hyperbaric Medicine Award from the Undersea & Hyperbaric Medical Society, an international nonprofit association serving physicians, scientists, associates and nurses.

“I am particularly honored by this recognition as it highlights the continuum of work that my team and I accomplish at Phelps Hospital,” Dr. O’Neill said. “We are always interested in pushing the boundaries of hyperbaric medicine, research, education and how hyperbaric oxygen can improve patient care. We’ve had multiple research papers published over the years for hyperbaric, respiratory, and wound care. Most recently during the pandemic, our research demonstrated how the use of hyperbaric oxygen hoods helped improve patients’ oxygen saturation levels and prevented them from the mortality risks of mechanical ventilation.”

The society noted that beyond the recent research and clinical work on oxygen hoods to help COVID-19 patients Dr. O’Neill has been practicing the specialty of undersea and hyperbaric medicine for more than 28 years. In addition, he is the founding and current Medical Director of the Department of Undersea & Hyperbaric Medicine at Phelps Hospital Northwell Health, the largest hyperbaric chamber in the Northeastern United States.

Dr. O’Neill and David Dayya, DO, PhD, MPH, the associate medical director of the Division of Undersea and Hyperbaric Medicine at Phelps, published a study April 1, 2021 in the journal Respiratory Medicine, on the benefits of the hyperbaric oxygen hood. The study demonstrated that the role of hyperbaric oxygen hoods provided significant improvement in oxygen saturation above that of conventional high-flow oxygen delivery systems and prevented immediate/imminent intubation and mechanical ventilation in the short-term.

The oxygen hood has proven to be a safe, reliable, and an effective form of oxygen delivery which may reduce mechanical ventilation and mortality rates. The chamber at Phelps can fit up to 12 patients seated or four stretchers per treatment without any seated patients.

“Dr. O’Neill has been a mentor of mine for years, said Dr. Dayya, “I’m so pleased that he’s receiving this award for his dedication to hyperbaric medicine. He is a true pioneer and more than deserving of the Excellence in Hyperbaric Medicine award.”

