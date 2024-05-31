Phelps and Hospital Workers Reach Tentative Agreement on Pay and Benefits

May 31, 2024

By Barrett Seaman–

Bargainers for 1199 SEIU, the union representing healthcare workers and nurses at Phelps Hospital, announced that they reached a tentative agreement with hospital management at 5:13 a.m. Thursday morning following a week of round-the-clock deliberations. The tentative agreement averted a one-day strike planned for Friday, May 31.

According to the union, the agreement includes “substantial wage increases–retroactive to April 2023–bringing the Sleepy Hollow caregivers on par with their 1199SEIU colleagues at other Northwell Health facilities.” It is modeled after the pattern established by the union’s master contract with the League of Voluntary Hospitals and Homes of New York, which includes no-cost family health insurance and secure pensions. The caregivers, nurses, nursing assistants, housekeeping staff and food service workers—totaling some 900 employees– will also get employer-paid childcare and education funds, job security provisions and “language ensuring that frontline caregivers will have meaningful input in developing staffing guidelines to ensure the best possible patient care.”

Phelps management issued its own statement, expressing its pleasure at reaching an agreement. “From the start of negotiations,” the management statement read, “our sole focus remained on ensuring that our patients continue to receive world-class care while providing our dedicated caregivers the best environment to provide that care.”