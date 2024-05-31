Support our Sponsors
  • Luxury Group Auction - Irvington, NY real estate sale
  • RiverArts Music Tour
  • St. John's Westchester Orthopedic Center
Community News
Health News
Sleepy Hollow News

Phelps and Hospital Workers Reach Tentative Agreement on Pay and Benefits

• Bookmarks: 5

No strike at Phelps
May 31, 2024

By Barrett Seaman–

Bargainers for 1199 SEIU, the union representing healthcare workers and nurses at Phelps Hospital, announced that they reached a tentative agreement with hospital management at 5:13 a.m. Thursday morning following a week of round-the-clock deliberations. The tentative agreement averted a one-day strike planned for Friday, May 31.

According to the union, the agreement includes “substantial wage increases–retroactive to April 2023–bringing the Sleepy Hollow caregivers on par with their 1199SEIU colleagues at other Northwell Health facilities.” It is modeled after the pattern established by the union’s master contract with the League of Voluntary Hospitals and Homes of New York, which includes no-cost family health insurance and secure pensions. The caregivers, nurses, nursing assistants, housekeeping staff and food service workers—totaling some 900 employees– will also get employer-paid childcare and education funds, job security provisions and “language ensuring that frontline caregivers will have meaningful input in developing staffing guidelines to ensure the best possible patient care.”

Support our Sponsors
  • Listening Caring - St. Johns Dobbs Ferry
  • Luxury Group Auction - Irvington, NY real estate sale
  • Sunnyside Federal - CDs

Phelps management issued its own statement, expressing its pleasure at reaching an agreement. “From the start of negotiations,” the management statement read, “our sole focus remained on ensuring that our patients continue to receive world-class care while providing our dedicated caregivers the best environment to provide that care.”

Read or leave a comment on this story...

Support our Sponsors
  • Piccola Trattoria - book your event parties!
  • Tranquility Spa - Scarsdale
  • Andrea Martone - Tarrytown, Sleepy Hollow real estate agent
  • Hasting High School Graduation Congratulations
  • Congratulations Ardsley High School Graduates
  • Congratulations Irvington High School Graduates
  • Listening Caring - St. Johns Dobbs Ferry
Avid Vinyl Fans Descend on Hastings for Record Riot

Avid Vinyl Fans Descend on Hastings for Record Riot

May 31, 2024
The Record Riot brought plenty of LPs to Hastings-on-Hudson, which already has its very own record store for vinyl lovers...
Read More
Phelps and Hospital Workers Reach Tentative Agreement on Pay and Benefits

Phelps and Hospital Workers Reach Tentative Agreement on Pay and Benefits

May 31, 2024
By Barrett Seaman-- Bargainers for 1199 SEIU, the union representing healthcare workers and nurses at Phelps Hospital, announced that they...
Read More
Former Greenburgh-Graham School Officials Charged with Stealing Funds

Former Greenburgh-Graham School Officials Charged with Stealing Funds

May 30, 2024
By Rick Pezzullo--- The former superintendent of schools and security system specialist of the Greenburgh-Graham Union Free School District in...
Read More
Bulldogs Art to be on Display Again in Irvington 

Bulldogs Art to be on Display Again in Irvington 

May 30, 2024
By Rick Pezzullo--- The Bulldog Walking Gallery, last year's hugely successful public sculpture installation, is returning to downtown Irvington this...
Read More
Sleepy Hollow Awarded $4.5M for Downtown Revitalization

Sleepy Hollow Awarded $4.5M for Downtown Revitalization

May 29, 2024
By Rick Pezzullo--- The Village of Sleepy Hollow was one of three Mid-Hudson Valley communities to receive funding from New...
Read More
Get Ready for Another Sizzling Summer Real Estate Market in Westchester

Get Ready for Another Sizzling Summer Real Estate Market in Westchester

May 29, 2024
By Sue Treiman-- Local realtors expect Westchester to remain a red-hot real estate market during the warmest months of 2024,...
Read More
The Villages Celebrate Memorial Day, Rain or Shine

The Villages Celebrate Memorial Day, Rain or Shine

May 28, 2024
Memorial Day in the rivertowns usually brings out large crowds not only to gather as a community in honor of...
Read More
Pedestrian/Bicycle Bridge Work to Create Traffic Changes in Tarrytown

Pedestrian/Bicycle Bridge Work to Create Traffic Changes in Tarrytown

May 27, 2024
By Rick Pezzullo--- Motorists and pedestrians should brace for major inconveniences on Route 9 in Tarrytown for at least the...
Read More
A Champion Pole Vaulter Keeps His Illness At Bay

A Champion Pole Vaulter Keeps His Illness At Bay

May 27, 2024
By Tom Pedulla-- When Aaron Bell told his parents, Beatriz and Jason, about his desire to compete on behalf of...
Read More
A Fictional Tip of the Hat to Broadway’s Glory Days

A Fictional Tip of the Hat to Broadway’s Glory Days

May 26, 2024
By Barrett Seaman— Readers of Broadway Melody need not go very far into this novel about musical theater to understand...
Read More
5 recommended
print iconPrint
0 notes
27 views
bookmark icon