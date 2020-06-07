PHASE II STARTS TUESDAY. HERE’S WHAT YOU CAN DO:

Because the Mid-Hudson Region, including Westchester, has been responsible and met all of the governor’s metrics, its residents get to take another big step forward, starting Tuesday morning, June 9th, in the return to “business as usual.”

Barber shops and hair salons can reopen. There will be a crush and many places will require an appointment. Wear the kind of mask that clips on behind the ears.

Advertisement

Retail stores and restaurants with outdoor dining are open, but at 50% capacity in order to meet social distancing requirements, and with masks (unless you’re eating).

Bars can start to pour drinks, but only outdoors. The New York State Liquor Authority confirms that restaurants, bars, taverns, cafes, breweries, etc. with valid licenses can resume outdoor, on-premises service of alcoholic beverages and/or food.

Places of worship can resume services, but at only 25% capacity. This may mean more services to gather the entire flock.

Day camps (but not sleepovers) can recommence.

Real estate offices and car dealerships can invite customers inside, with the usual mask and social distancing restrictions.

Office workers in New York City will begin to trickle back, albeit at half capacity. That means commuters from the rivertowns will be back on Metro North beginning this week. For sure, they will be impressed with how clean the cars are.

As the sergeant used to say on Hill Street Blues, “Let’s Be Careful Out There.”