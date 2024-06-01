June 1, 2024
Perspective
June 1, 2024
PERSPECTIVE: All the angles on what "is" from the ISS By Krista Madsen– When I was a kid, I wanted to be...Read More
Avid Vinyl Fans Descend on Hastings for Record Riot
May 31, 2024
The Record Riot brought plenty of LPs to Hastings-on-Hudson, which already has its very own record store for vinyl lovers...Read More
Phelps and Hospital Workers Reach Tentative Agreement on Pay and Benefits
May 31, 2024
By Barrett Seaman-- Bargainers for 1199 SEIU, the union representing healthcare workers and nurses at Phelps Hospital, announced that they...Read More
Former Greenburgh-Graham School Officials Charged with Stealing Funds
May 30, 2024
By Rick Pezzullo--- The former superintendent of schools and security system specialist of the Greenburgh-Graham Union Free School District in...Read More
Bulldogs Art to be on Display Again in Irvington
May 30, 2024
By Rick Pezzullo--- The Bulldog Walking Gallery, last year's hugely successful public sculpture installation, is returning to downtown Irvington this...Read More
Sleepy Hollow Awarded $4.5M for Downtown Revitalization
May 29, 2024
By Rick Pezzullo--- The Village of Sleepy Hollow was one of three Mid-Hudson Valley communities to receive funding from New...Read More
Get Ready for Another Sizzling Summer Real Estate Market in Westchester
May 29, 2024
By Sue Treiman-- Local realtors expect Westchester to remain a red-hot real estate market during the warmest months of 2024,...Read More
The Villages Celebrate Memorial Day, Rain or Shine
May 28, 2024
Memorial Day in the rivertowns usually brings out large crowds not only to gather as a community in honor of...Read More
Pedestrian/Bicycle Bridge Work to Create Traffic Changes in Tarrytown
May 27, 2024
By Rick Pezzullo--- Motorists and pedestrians should brace for major inconveniences on Route 9 in Tarrytown for at least the...Read More
A Champion Pole Vaulter Keeps His Illness At Bay
May 27, 2024
By Tom Pedulla-- When Aaron Bell told his parents, Beatriz and Jason, about his desire to compete on behalf of...Read More
Comments
The Hudson Independent welcomes comments. All comments are held for moderation and may take a day or two to publish.