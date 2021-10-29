Personal Experiences Motivated Reyes-Grajales to Run for Office

October 29, 2021

By Rick Pezzullo —

For Monica Reyes-Grajales, running for office is personal.

Reyes-Grajales, who is vying for a seat on the Tarrytown Board of Trustees on Nov. 2 as part of the Preserve Our Village slate, said a few experiences she and her husband had with village officials motivated her to want to try to make some changes.

“Tarrytown is my family’s home. I would like to leave my children, their friends and our neighbors the best home and community possible,” she stated. “Running for the position of Trustee of the Village of Tarrytown is my way of trying to achieve that.”

Reyes-Grajales, who is general counsel and chief compliance officer for a financial services company, recalled she and her husband spent two years working with several village boards before receiving approval for their business. She also said five years ago they had to “deal with town bureaucracy” when they were remodeling their home.

“These experiences made me realize that Tarrytown can do better for its residents,” Reyes-Grajales stated. “The elected officials of Tarrytown should be listening to, and working for, its residents and not simply going through the motions.”

Secretary and executive board member of a non-profit organization that works to prevent hate violence in communities through educational programs, as well as a class parent at John Paulding and W.L. Morse schools, Reyes-Grajales said her listening skills would be an asset on the Board of Trustees.

“My job is to listen to other employees, understand the needs of the organization and work with senior management to look for lawful ways to execute the company’s goals and expansion plans,” she stated. “We need people in government that are good listeners. Too often, elected officials opt to do what is easiest and best for themselves. Instead, the job of an elected official is to effect the will of the people and seek input from her constituents.”

Reyes-Grajales said the key issue facing Tarrytown is “preserving its resources and charm for the next generation.”

“Tarrytown has such beautiful natural resources and small town charm,” she stated. “We should look to expand Tarrytown’s existing tax base in a way that helps mitigate the onslaught of tax increases and does not result in 10-story high rises that block the view of the river and contribute to existing congestion on Route 9.”

In regard to the state cannabis law where municipalities must decide whether or not to allow dispensaries and/or lounges, Reyes-Grajales said trustees should not make the decision alone.

“The sale of marijuana in Tarrytown could create a valuable source of tax dollars. That said, there are also concerns that marijuana sales may adversely impact our community,” she said. “The Village of Tarrytown should not make a final decision with respect to whether we permit legal sales of marijuana and the establishment of lounges without first seeking public input via a referendum or other method of obtaining public input.”

