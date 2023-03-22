Pedestrian Bridge to be Built over Thruway in Tarrytown

March 22, 2023

By Rick Pezzullo—

The New York Thruway Authority will be kicking off a $13.9 million project along Route 9 in Tarrytown this week that will include extending the biking/walking path on the Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge one mile to Lyndhurst Mansion and constructing a 270-foot-long pedestrian bridge over the roadway.

“This important project will improve the South Broadway corridor in Tarrytown and make it safer for pedestrians and cyclists to access the Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge, and other bicycle/pedestrian networks like RiverWalk and the Old Croton Aqueduct,” said Thruway Authority Interim Executive Director Frank Hoare.

The side path currently ends at a high-volume jug handle where South Broadway meets Route 119. More than 500,000 people have visited the bridge’s 3.6-mile path since it opened in June 2020.

“I am thrilled that the NYS Thruway Authority is planning pedestrian, bicycling and safety improvements along South Broadway (Route 9) in the Village of Tarrytown,” said Greenburgh Supervisor Paul Feiner. “I’m an avid cyclist. All efforts to improve bicycling and pedestrian access to the bridge is welcome.”

The state Department of Transportation is a funding partner on the two-year project, which will also include widening the ramps at the Thruway interchange with Route 9 leading to and from South Broadway; adding a second left turn lane from South Broadway to the southbound Thruway entrance ramp; installing a traffic signal on South Broadway at Paulding Avenue to make it safer for motorists to turn; repairing and resurfacing South Broadway from Route 119 to just south of Gracemere Lane; and relocating a village water main onto the bridge.

Starting this week, crews will begin tree clearing in anticipation of excavation activities within the South Broadway bridge work zone. That will be followed by construction of new concrete bridge abutments on either side of the Thruway.

The majority of construction will take place during the day. Some work that requires Thruway lane closures will occur at night for the safety of workers and to limit impacts to traffic. In addition, the exit 9 ramps will be reduced to one lane as needed for some construction activities.

The pedestrian bridge, which will be 14 feet wide, will be erected later this year on the west side of South Broadway.

“New York State’s $13.9 million investment along South Broadway in Tarrytown will improve local infrastructure and transportation flow—whether it be by automobile, bicycle, or on foot,” said Assemblywoman MaryJane Shimsky. “Most significantly, the new pedestrian bridge will provide a much-needed, safe connection for pedestrians and bicyclists traveling between Irvington and Tarrytown.”